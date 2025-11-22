See the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Cast In and Out of Character | Photos

It’s time to go back to Oz one last time. “Wicked: For Good” hits theaters this week, reuniting fans with Elphaba, Glinda and the whole Ozian crew.

Of course, one of the best bits of magic in these films is the transformation that each actor goes through to become their character. Cynthia Erivo goes fully green, Ariana Grande shifted her voice, and the rest of the cast commits just as devotedly.

That can mean some stark differences in real life, which are always fun to look at. So, here’s what they look like when they aren’t in costume.