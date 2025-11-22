See the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Cast In and Out of Character | Photos

It’s time to go back to Oz one last time. “Wicked: For Good” hits theaters this week, reuniting fans with Elphaba, Glinda and the whole Ozian crew.
Of course, one of the best bits of magic in these films is the transformation that each actor goes through to become their character. Cynthia Erivo goes fully green, Ariana Grande shifted her voice, and the rest of the cast commits just as devotedly.
That can mean some stark differences in real life, which are always fun to look at. So, here’s what they look like when they aren’t in costume.
Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo)
No, Cynthia Erivo doesn’t actually have green eyes in real life. Those are just part of the character. She also doesn’t typically have long hair like Elphaba does. The two do share a love of long, artsy nails, though.
Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande)
Ariana Grande has had several hair colors over the years and, for Glinda, she did indeed go blonde. The character strays from her signature pink in “Wicked: For Good” just a bit though, as Glinda the Good wears blue.
Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey)
Jonathan Bailey opted for a Tin Man-inspired look at the premiere of “Wicked,” but no, he does not actually play the character in “Wicked: For Good.” Fiyero definitely does have a transformation though, so you can expect a second look, in addition to the costumed one above.
The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum)
Jeff Goldblum largely looks like himself when he plays The Wizard, minus his signature glasses. In real life, you’ll typically find him to be a stylishly bespectacled man with perfectly coiffed hair.
Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh)
Michelle Yeoh has rocked several hairstyles on the “Wicked: For Good” press run, including a pixie cut, a bob, and her typically long black hair. But otherwise, she looks pretty much the same in and out of costume.
Boq (Ethan Slater)
Ethan Slater also has a major transformation in “Wicked: For Good,” as hinted at in his character poster and his choice of premiere outfit above. We won’t spoil it here but, like Fiyero, be prepared to see him as a whole new man in the film.
Nessarose (Marissa Bode)
Nessarose is a bit darker in part two, as she takes over as governor from her father. You’ll recall that, in “The Wizard of Oz,” she becomes the Wicked Witch of the East, but we never see her. Here, we do. In real life though, Marissa Bode is much less severe and scary than her character.