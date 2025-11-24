‘Wicked: For Good’ Never Shows Dorothy’s Face, but Actress Says It Was Still a ‘Life-Changing Experience’

“Wicked: For Good” star Bethany Weaver has made her first public statement on stepping into the shoes of Judy Garland and playing “Wizard of Oz” heroine Dorothy Gale in the new film.

Weaver’s face is never actually shown in “Wicked: For Good.” However, the “Wicked” sequel’s story takes place at the same time as “The Wizard of Oz.” As such, the film periodically follows Dorothy and her fellow Yellow Brick Road travelers as they embark on their quest to rid Oz of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and bring her broom back to The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) as proof of her demise.

Weaver, in other words, is a major presence in “Wicked: For Good,” which opened in theaters this past weekend by raking in $150 million at the domestic box office and $226 million worldwide. It currently holds the spot for the second-highest box office opening of all Hollywood films released this year and the biggest opening of any Broadway adaptation in Hollywood history.

Weaver, who makes her feature film debut in “Wicked: For Good,” took to Instagram late Sunday to celebrate the blockbuster’s success and express her gratitude over her role in it.

“What an honour it has been to walk on the yellow brick road,” Weaver wrote in a caption accompanying behind-the-scenes photos of her on the “Wicked: For Good” set. She went on to thank Universal, “For Good” director Jon M. Chu, her agent and the film’s casting director, costume designer and make-up artists for helping give her an “incredible entrance into film.”

“I will be forever grateful and will never forget it,” Weaver’s post continued. “A huge thank you to the best filmmaker of all time @jonmchu for choosing me to be your Dorothy in this wonderfully wicked universe called Oz. Thank you for contributing to starting my beginning.

“This has been a life-changing experience, it’s changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good. It’s been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud,” Weaver concluded. “Thank you for the sheer volume of love, kind messages and support from all of my friends and family and the glorious ‘Wicked’ fans, I love you all so much!”

On top of its aforementioned box office achievements, “Wicked: For Good” also outperformed the first “Wicked,” which grossed a still-impressive $112.5 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend and $164 million worldwide. In response, star Ariana Grande shared a letter addressed to “Wicked” fans Sunday expressing her gratitude for their support.

“Becoming your Glinda the Good and being asked to join this most wonderful group of human beings on a most creatively and emotionally fulfilling journey was the greatest gift of my life,” Grande wrote. “To see how it has moved and been there for you all in the same way that it has for me over the course of my life has been the most meaningful, moving and cherished gift of all.”