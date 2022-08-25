“Wildwood” is getting wilder.

The latest stop-motion animated feature from LAIKA, based on the series of novels by Colin Meloy, lead singer for The Decemberists, and illustrator Carson Ellis, is assembling a murderer’s row of vocal talent. The studio announced that Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E. Grant.

“Wildwood” will be directed by LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight (who last helmed “Kubo and the Two Strings” and also directed “Bumblebee”) from a script by Chris Butler (a genuine LAIKA stalwart, who directed “ParaNorman” and “Missing Link”). Caleb Deschanel is the cinematographer with Arianne Sutner, LAIKA’s Head of Production, producing alongside Knight. “Wildwood” is currently in production.

“That is one helluva cast,” said Knight in an official statement. “Collaborating with these exceptional actors has been a humbling and inspiring experience. Their committed performances elevate ‘Wildwood,’ and are a remarkable gift for LAIKA’s animators. I’m in awe of them all.”

“Wildwood” is set in a fictional wonderland of the same name, located just outside the city limits of Portland, Oregon (which also happens to be where LAIKA sits). The narrative follows Prue McKeel, who is on a quest to find her baby brother Mac, who has been spirited away by a murder of crows. She teams with her goofy classmate Curtis to get him back. “Prue might think she’s too old for fairytales, but she’s just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions,” the official synopsis reads.

Laika

LAIKA’s first film “Coraline,” was released in 2009 and was directed by stop-motion luminary Henry Selick. Since then they have released “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Their last film, “Missing Link,” was released back in 2019. In addition to “Wildwood,” they have an adult animated feature in development called “The Night Gardener,” based on an idea by “Ozarks” creator Bill Dubuque and “Seventeen,” a live-action feature from screenwriter John Brownlow.

“Wildwood” currently doesn’t have a release date. But hopefully, it’ll be sooner rather than later.