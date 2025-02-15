Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer Rap ‘Not Like Us’ as the Culps for SNL50 Concert | Video

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer reprised their iconic roles as Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp during the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” Friday.

The old married music teachers even sung Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” Gasteyer’s Bobbi chimed out the backing vocals in an opertatic tune, as Ferrell’s Marty rapped the verse. Both comedians went back and forth singing “A minor” trying to find the key, as SNL alum Leslie Jones filmed from the crowd.

Watch a portion of the performance here:

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp perform Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during #SNL50's Homecoming Concert 👀pic.twitter.com/CimtkrYNeB — Saturday Night Network (@thesnlnetwork) February 15, 2025

The couple also educated the crowd on how to keep married life alive and well, singing Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Babe” to one another.

“Sometimes you have to do it twice to get your lady where she needs to be,” Ferrell’s character said to the crowd at Radio City Music Hall.

Gasteyer’s character walked the audience through some breathing exercises to the tune of Grammy Award-winning Doechii’s song “Denial Is A River.”

The two originated the characters in 1996. The Culps graced the stage at Studio 8H on and off until 2002. Marty and Bobbi were an awkward, married couple, who served as music teachers at Altadena Middle School. As with the medley performed at Radio City Music Hall, the characters were best known for performing pinned up medleys of modern pop, R&B and rap songs.

Ferrell and Gasteyer also performed versions of Britney Spears’ “Hot Body” and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

The “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” featured performances from some of the show’s biggest musical guests, including Lady Gaga, Eddie Vedder and Miley Cyrus. The concert in celebration of the sketch show’s 50th anniversary aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock.