“Saturday Night Live” is known for making audiences laugh for the past 50 years, but it is not complete without the iconic live music performances that have cemented their own place in pop culture.

Friday night, “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” will bring together over 25 artists who have made a mark on the sketch show live from Radio City Music Hall. The concert event will feature musical guests spanning the series’ half-century on the air.

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg and The B-52s among many others will perform live during the homecoming concert. SNL alum Jimmy Fallon is slated to host the concert, featuring his own late night show’s band The Roots.

In late January, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson hosted a documentary, “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” that sifted through the archives of the show’s musical history. The NBC documentary featured several artists that will take the stage at Radio City for the in-person anniversary special.

For more details on how to watch “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” keep reading.

When does “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” take place?

The homecoming concert will be streaming live on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”?

The 50th anniversary concert will air on NBC and will play in select IMAX theaters around the country, with tickets free and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Is it streaming?

The concert will be streaming on Peacock.

Who is performing at the concert?

Arcade Fire

Backstreet Boys

Bad Bunny

Bonnie Raitt

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Cher

Chris Martin

Dave Grohl

David Byrne

DEVO

Eddie Vedder

Jack White

Jelly Roll

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Mumford & Sons

Post Malone

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Robyn

Snoop Dogg

St. Vincent

The B-52s

The Roots

Wyclef Jean

Who is hosting the concert special?

The special will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, NBC announced.

Will there be any SNL alumni there?

So far no alumni other than Fallon have formally been announced for the homecoming concert.

When is the “SNL50” Anniversary Special?

The three-hour anniversary special will air live at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday on NBC and Peacock. This show will feature the SNL Season 50 cast alongside notable alumni, hosts and musical guests.