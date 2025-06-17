Will Forte Makes Amy Poehler Cry While Singing His ‘SNL’ Audition Song | Video

Will Forte brought Amy Poehler to tears on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang” by performing a song from his legendary “Saturday Night Live” audition.

Poehler specifically asked Forte to talk about one character he played in his “SNL” audition that was never actually featured in any of the sketch comedy series’ episodes. Forte obliged, explaining that one of his most popular bits from his pre-“SNL” improv days was a sketch involving a gold-skinned street performer whose day is ruined when a thief steals the few dollars he has accrued.

When a young boy later gives him some money, the performer breaks out into a shockingly raunchy song detailing the extreme lengths he goes to in order to afford his gold face paint. Forte’s “Good Hang” performance of the song made Poehler cry with laughter and provoked more than a few offscreen laughs from the podcast’s producers and crew members, too.

“I can remember the reaction to that and how hard people were laughing [in] a notoriously cold room,” a still tear-eyed Poehler told Forte after his performance. “People were dying laughing.” Forte humbly responded, “That’s really nice to hear.”

You can watch the “Good Hang” moment in question in the video below.

Before her interview with Forte even began, Poehler talked about his “SNL” audition in the opening minutes of this week’s “Good Hang” with Tina Fey, her longtime friend and Forte’s co-star in Netflix’s “The Four Seasons.” When asked by Poehler if she remembered Forte’s “SNL” audition, Fey confirmed that she did indeed. “His comedy is so truly unique,” Fey said of Forte. “He has such a weird sense of humor. I wonder what comedy things shaped him because I don’t think it’s the same stuff as everybody else.”

Forte, for his part, remembered an awkward moment with “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels after his audition for the long-running NBC series. “I remember walking out, Lorne was there and I didn’t know what to say, so I just said ‘Sorry about all the cocks!’” Forte recalled. “And then [I] left and I got the job!”