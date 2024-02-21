Will Forte Among Cast Additions to the Netflix Comedy ‘Kinda Pregnant’

Will Forte is among the cast additions to the Netflix comedy “Kinda Pregnant” starring Amy Schumer, with Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., and Brianne Howey also joining the cast.

Directed by Tyler Spindel, “Kinda Pregnant” stars Schumer as Lainy, a woman jealous of her friend’s pregnancy who decides to wear a fake baby bump. As it turns out, her deception leads her to meet the man of her dreams. Julie Paiva wrote the screenplay.

Schumer is also producing the film alongside Adam Sandler. Sandler is joined on the producer team by Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Eli Thomas from his Happy Madison banner. Molly Sims is also producing through Something Happy Productions, as is Alex Saks for Saks Picture Company. Barry Bernardi and Michael D. Robins are executive producers.

Forte recently appeared in the Universal comedy “Strays” and has a voice role in the Max revival of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s “Clone High.”

Bell, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer who had a breakout lead performance in the indie comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” most recently appeared in the Paramount+ film “Good Burger 2.” She is repped by CAA and 3Arts Entertainment.

Wayans Jr. recently hosted the Paramount+ game show “Raid the Cage” and starred in the Netflix sports romcom “Players.” He is repped by UTA.

Howey stars in the hit Netflix series “Ginny & Georgia,” which was renewed for a third and fourth season, and will appear in the upcoming Paramount Christmas comedy “Dear Santa.” She is represented by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.