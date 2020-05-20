Will the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Actually Deliver What Fans Asked For?
Are we getting THE Snyder cut of “Justice League” or just A Snyder Cut?
Phil Owen | May 20, 2020 @ 8:57 PM
Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 10:00 PM
Warner Bros
It’s finally, really happening. The so-called “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.” The announcement sent the internet into a tizzy, and rightfully so — the nerds have been clamoring for this since before the theatrical version hit theaters in November, 2017. And they’re apparently going to get their wish.
But putting aside the possibility that Snyder’s original plans for “Justice League” might have been awful anyway, there are so many things we don’t know about the “Snyder Cut.” Will it even be the one fans are asking for?
The two things we do know for sure is that whatever form this takes will run on Warner Bros.’ upcoming streaming platform HBO Max in 2021, and that WB does not just have a completed version of Snyder’s version of the movie sitting in a vault somewhere. If they did, we wouldn’t have to wait until next year to watch it. I mean, HBO Max launches on May 27, less than a week from now — what better way to get a new streaming service started with a bang?
But since we’re going to have to wait until next year to see the thing, that means there is still work to be done. We just don’t know how much. And that is a huge uncertainty.
It’s important to remember the reason why the whole #ReleaseTheSnyderCut thing even happened, which just so happens to be the same reason the theatrical version of “Justice League” was so awful.
It feels like ancient history now, but Snyder’s original vision for “Justice League” actually had a slightly longer title, “Justice League Part One.” Announced in 2014, it was scheduled for 2017 with “Part Two” set to follow in 2019. Obviously “Part Two” never happened but it’s not clear when it was scrapped. “Part One” was quietly dropped from the title during filming in 2016, but Snyder was still talking about a sequel in October of that year, so it’s likely that the schedule probably changed after what came next.
Snyder abruptly left the film in May 2017, several months into post production, after his daughter died. On the same day it was announced that “Avengers” director Joss Whedon had been hired to ‘finish’ the movie. But Whedon had an impossible task, in several different ways.
Whedon didn’t just have to finish post production work “Justice League” — his job was to rework it into a movie that didn’t have a plot that was setting up a second part and to do so while still hitting its November, 2017 release date. That meant spending millions on additional scenes with actors who hilariously, clearly had already moved on to other roles, then combining that with repurposed Snyder footage.
And that’s how the theatrical cut went — the story itself doesn’t look forward to a planned second film, adding instead a stinger for a DC villains teamup movie that has yet to materialize.
But Snyder’s version wouldn’t have been like that. It wasn’t going to stand entirely by itself. The villain Steppenwolf, for example, says “For Darkseid!” as he’s enacting his dastardly plan in the third act. It’s a bit that always felt like something they meant to remove, since it’s presumably teasing Darkseid’s greater involvement in Part 2. Or perhaps they left it in in case they decide to eventually circle back to Darkseid and tie it back to this.
So if HBO Max is going to share Snyder’s true vision for “Justice League,” then that would mean that they’re also sharing his true vision for the future of the DC Extended Universe. Which could be pretty unsatisfying since it’s not likely that vision will ever come to be. And it would also be potentially annoying for Warner Bros. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut could quickly make way for a call from that same set of fans to put Snyder back in charge of the DCEU.
But, again, I don’t know how this is gonna go, or what the movie is gonna look like. And you don’t know either. It’s just impossible for us to know at this point — maybe impossible for anyone to know — what form this HBO Max version of the “Snyder Cut” will take, because we don’t know how they’re going to go about it. Will Warner Bros bring in Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane and JK Simmons for reshoots? Are they going to keep all the story beats setting up the “Justice League Part 2” movie that will never be made? Is this cut actually going to be molded in some way by the past four years of fan responses to the cut that was released in theaters? What sort of story and film making compromises are they going to have to make in finishing the movie like this years after the fact?
The details are so important here because we just don’t know if we’re going to get the Snyder Cut or just a Snyder Cut. The official announcement is light on specifics, and filled with empty and confusing quotes like this one from HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly: “When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way. Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”
That’s exactly the type of empty, meaningless quote that you’ll find in pretty much every press release about anything. In a vacuum, that’s no big deal. But the problem is that the Snyder Cut announcement doesn’t have much in it beyond quotes like that that don’t give us any meaningful information about what we’re going to get with this thing.
THR posted a behind-the-scenes look at how this deal came together. But beyond confirmation that Darkseid will be involved in this cut in some way, it just reinforces the uncertainty surrounding this thing. One thing we do know, however, is that it’s gonna be hella long since they don’t have to worry about theater showtimes.
So will the “Justice League” Snyder cut please fans, or will it make them regret asking for it? Will it even be the thing they asked for? Hopefully, we’ll find out someday.
Every DC Comics Movie Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker'
Marvel may be the dominant force in comic book movies at the moment just through sheer numbers, it's actually DC Comics that has the historical edge. Films based on DC properties go back nearly a century to those ancient Batman and Superman serials, while Marvel didn't really get things going until this century. That's a lot of history -- how do the recent "Birds of Prey" and "Joker" stack up? Let's take a look.
Christopher Reeve is by far the best Superman. But "Superman IV" is a bomb in every sense -- partly because of its heavy-handedness about bombs. Nuclear bombs. The film finds Superman trying to eliminate the world's nuclear threat, but his best intentions run afoul of a silly, badly dated villain named Nuclear Man.
34. "Supergirl" (1984)
We had a female-superhero movie in 1984, and it was pure cheese. But hey, at least they tried. The best thing I can say about it is there are worse things in life than this movie.
33. "Suicide Squad" (2016)
Less a movie than it is a fever dream of unrelated sequences and montages that somehow end up using more than two hours of your time. Totally incomprehensible experience.
Best known as "the one Shaq was in back when he tried acting," "Steel" is pretty bad. But the fun kind of bad.
31. "Justice League" (2017)
Warner Bros has continued to innovate in how to make bad DCEU movies, with "Justice League" managing to be terrible in a totally different way from "Batman v Superman" and "Suicide Squad."
30. "Man of Steel" (2013)
Could have been worse, I guess. But it's still morally gross and has a plot that doesn't make sense. That it's very pretty to look at doesn't override those things nearly enough to make it watchable.
29. "Joker" (2019)
This is not a good characterization of the Joker as a human being, and aside from that it's just a soulless, meaningless experience.
28. "Catwoman" (2004)
Thoroughly horrible, but somehow amusing even so. Sad that it's seemingly been swept into the litter box of history.
27. "Batman & Robin" (1997)
Rightly hated, but it's tremendously entertaining here and there. Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzeneggar are going so far over the top I can't help but admire them.
26. "Superman III" (1983)
Featured a brilliant corporate rip-off -- one later referenced in "Office Space" -- but the attempt to funny things up with the addition of Richard Pryor didn't gel. There was also a weird bit about a weather satellite creating bad weather, which isn't what weather satellites do. Seeing Clark Kent fight Superman was pretty cool, though.
25. "Green Lantern" (2011)
Overreliance on cartoony visual effects during a period when big blockbusters were moving away from that aesthetic meant this was a movie nobody liked. Not that it was especially horrible. It just looked like a dumb cartoon and is hard to watch.
24. "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)
Probably wasn't intended to be a grim and gritty Shumacher Batmovie, but that is indeed what it is. This is Nolan going full Hollywood, smashing plot points into place by sheer force of will rather than because they make sense. An extremely theatrical Tom Hardy as Bane is amusing front to back, and a nuke with a countdown clock on it will never get old.
23. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016)
A total mess that hates Superman and turns Batman into a total maniac. None of those things are good. Ben Affleck can't save the thing, but he's excellent nonetheless and gives it a huge bump it probably doesn't deserve.
22. "Watchmen" (2009)
I have no particular affection for the revered "Watchmen" comic the way a lot of other nerds do, so my distaste for this adaptation isn't personal. It just doesn't add up to nearly as much as it thinks it does.
21. "Batman" (1989)
Fondly remembered mostly because it was the first Batmovie in a couple decades. It isn't actually very good, though. The reveal that a younger version of the Joker killed Bruce Wayne's parents is as hamfistedly dumb as it gets in a "Batman" movie.
20. "V for Vendetta" (2006)
Felt nothing watching this. I tried, OK. It's impeccably made, though, and very watchable.
Giving this its own slot because it fundamentally changes the narrative of the movie and the character of Superman in the DC Extended Universe. This version is still not great (especially at three freaking hours), but it's a monumental improvement over the theatrical version.
17. "Red 2" (2013)
Did you even know these were comic book movies? Whatever, it's a great cast in a serviceable action movie and everybody's having a good time. Hard to remember, but fun.
16. "Red" (2010)
Better than its sequel, but they're basically the same.
15. "Batman Forever" (1995)
Hits just the right tone for what Joel Shumacher was trying to do with the two films he directed. Tommy Lee Jones, as Two Face, is doing stuff in this movie that is hard to believe even today, given his perpetual sour face in nearly every other movie he's been in.
14. "Superman Returns" (2006)
Actually a pretty decent attempt by Bryan Singer to do a Christopher Reeve "Superman" movie in the present day, but Brandon Routh couldn't pull off the charisma it takes to be the Man of Steel. It was his first movie, so that's not surprising. But it's a shame, because Routh has gotten much better in the years since.
13. "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" (1993)
Remember that time they released a "Batman" cartoon theatrically? It gets lost amongst all the live-action ones, but "Mask of the Phantasm" is better than most of them.
12. "The LEGO Batman Movie" (2017)
Funny, sweet and self-deprecating -- exactly what we needed in the wake of the disaster that was "Batman v Superman."
11. "Superman II" (1980)
Made kids everywhere cry as they watched Superman give up his powers for a normal life with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). There are different edits of this movie, and we frankly can't keep them straight. But the sight of a powerless Clark getting beat up in a diner made Superman as sympathetic as he's ever been.
10. "Wonder Woman" (2017)
Has the standard origin movie problem of "too much story, not enough time." And the standard DC Extended Universe problem of "We gotta have a nonsensical CGI battle at the end." But despite those caveats it's an enormous delight, and a big step forward for the DCEU.
9. "Birds of Prey" (2020)
This film is sensory overload, but (mostly) in all the right ways. And it's got the best action we've ever seen in any DC or Marvel movie. This would be a top 5 DC flick easily if the storytelling wasn't such a huge mess.
8. "The Dark Knight" (2008)
Should be way shorter, but Heath Ledger's Joker is far and away the best villain in any of these movies. Ledger elevates what would otherwise be just another self-indulgent Christopher Nolan exercise into an endlessly watchable picture.
7. "Batman Returns" (1992)
One of the best of the franchise because it's really just a political thriller. The Penguin emerges from the sewer and runs for mayor of Gotham! It's great stuff, especially as we continue to watch the rise of Trump in our world.
6. "Shazam" (2019)
It’s just so much fun! It’s a blast to watch, and is just a really nice celebration of the good parts of humanity. “Shazam” is a movie that simply feels good to watch.
5. "Constantine" (2005)
A happy balance of serious and ridiculous, manages to find exactly the right tone for this weird religious fantasy and a cast led by Keanu Reeves. They all seem to get it.
4. "Aquaman" (2018)
It's not often that we get a comic book movie that is: full on ridiculous; loves how ridiculous it is; and is made with skill by a legitimately great filmmaker. James Wan's "Aquaman" is all of that, and it's just a wonderful experience.
3. "Superman: The Movie" (1978)
This is the gold standard of Superman movies, and was the best superhero movie bar none for many, many years. John Williams' score soars, and so does the believable and compelling romance between Superman and Lois Lane. The film convincingly blended camp (in the form of Gene Hackman's wonderful Lex Luthor), an epic origin story that actually felt epic, and funny lines. The scene in which Supes and Lois fly together is one of the most beautiful metaphors for new love ever captured on film.
2. "Batman: The Movie" (1966)
Has a timelessness that none of the other films do, and it's just a delight from beginning to end thanks to Adam West's winking Batman and the coalition of villains who can't stop cackling maniacally. Watching it again recently, I found it functions almost perfectly as a parody of the super-serious Christopher Nolan Batfilms, which is incredible.
1. "Batman Begins" (2005)
The most complete film, on its own, in the entire live-action franchise. It's just, like, a regular movie... except it's about Batman. It has actual characters and everything, and Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne even has emotions. It's weird.
1 of 37
How does the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe fare in our rankings?
Marvel may be the dominant force in comic book movies at the moment just through sheer numbers, it's actually DC Comics that has the historical edge. Films based on DC properties go back nearly a century to those ancient Batman and Superman serials, while Marvel didn't really get things going until this century. That's a lot of history -- how do the recent "Birds of Prey" and "Joker" stack up? Let's take a look.