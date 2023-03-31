“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” may not be having a, well, super run at the box office, but at least as far as story goes, Zachary Levi is standing by it. The actor admitted on Friday that he believes the sequel is “objectively actually a better movie” than its predecessor — but will it be enough to merit a third?

Levi’s comments came during an appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) on Friday, where he took an entire hour’s worth of questions from fans, as opposed to having a moderated conversation. As the conversation progressed, Levi noted that though he wishes “we were doing much better” at the box office, he still prefers “Fury of the Gods” over the first Shazam film.

“I think ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is objectively actually a better movie than the first film,” Levi admitted. “A lot of people don’t think so.”

He then joked that the appropriate response to those people is “f— those guys,” earning uproarious laughter from the crowd. Eventually, one fan asked the looming question for Billy Batson: is there a future for Shazam in the new DCU?

Well, according to Levi, there haven’t been any conversations as of yet.

“I don’t know man. I mean, this is what I know,” Levi explained. “A business is a business. So, they don’t tend to make more products of something that didn’t make them the money that they wanted, right?”

Of course, the actor noted that he would obviously love to continue playing the character, if given the opportunity by newly installed DC head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I would love to keep playing this role,” Levi said. “I am literally paid to be an immature version of myself. I would highly recommend. But, I don’t know. And I haven’t had any conversations about it. So, I’m just kind of here, living life!”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” was greenlit and made under a previous regime at Warner Bros., but Gunn and Safran are building out a new vision for the DC universe that will begin with the Gunn-directed reboot “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. While Gunn has said there is room for existing performers and characters to carry over into this new cohesive universe, Levi’s Shazam has not specifically been singled out for survival.