William H. Macy Boards Dan Fogelman’s Hulu NFL Drama Series

William H. Macy has boarded Dan Fogelman’s Hulu NFL drama series, TheWrap has learned.

Macy will play Hank Durkin, the owner of the football team at the heart of the new show. He joins previously announced star Christopher Meloni, who will star as the head coach of the team.

Details and the official logline for the series are being kept under wraps, but the new series will take place within the world of the NFL and will involve a generational family component. No further details regarding the show’s plot are known at this time.

The series, which is currently still untitled, landed a series order at Hulu in October 2024, and Meloni’s casting was announced in July. Fogelman writes and executive produces the new series, which hails from 20th Television and Skydance Sports.

Jess Rosenthal, who worked closely with Fogelman on “This Is Us” and “Paradise,” also serves as an EP while David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed executive produce for Skydance Sports.

Macy is best known for starring as Frank Gallagher in “Shameless,” which scored him several Emmy nominations for best actor and three wins at the SAG Awards. On the film side, Macy can be seen in “Fargo,” “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia,” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “The Cooler,” among others. He recently starred in “Train Dreams,” “Ricky Stanicky” and “Accused,” and will appear in “The Running Man” opposite Josh Brolin, Glen Powell and Lee Pace.

Macy is repped by Independent Artist Group and Atlas Artists.