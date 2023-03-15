‘Willow’ to End at Disney+ After 1 Season

“Willow,” the fantasy series that continued the story of Ron Howard’s beloved 1988 movie, won’t return for a second season Disney+, TheWrap confirmed on Wednesday.

The eight-episode first season, which brought back original cast member Warwick Davis as the title character, premiered on Nov. 30, 2022. It costarred Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori.

After the news broke, fans lamented that another show with a queer storyline was ending. The series featured a romance between Princess Kit Tanthalos (Cruz) and her knight errant, Jade Claymore (Kellyman).

Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told EW in December. “It was not a decision that was ever made because we thought we needed queer representation in the show or that that was something we were intent on doing. What was clear was that we wanted to put at the center of this story a daughter for Madmartigan, who was torn between two people. One of those people was this person she was obligated to marry and was not in love with. And the other one was her best friend, who she was [in love with].”



In January, “Willow” Kasdan told TheWrap his hopes were high that the fantasy series would be renewed for a second season.

“I honestly have no idea [if it’s going to be renewed]. These shows take so long to make. And particularly in the machinery of a company like Lucasfilm, the attitude that I’m presented with is, “Get typing kid and we’ll let you know if it’s not happening,’” Kasdan said at the time. “I’m proceeding with enthusiasm and excitement. We certainly have stories we’d love to tell and we think there’s a shot.”

He also hoped to bring back the original Madmartigan, Val Kilmer, in some way.

Kasdan wrote the pilot and served as co-showrunner with Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan also executive produced for Lucasfilm.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.