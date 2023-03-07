Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer will star together in “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” the sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River,” for Castle Rock Entertainment.

Kari Skogland (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Americans”) will direct from a screenplay by writing partners Patrick Massett and John Zinman (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Friday Night Lights”).

Starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, the 2017 Taylor Sheridan crime drama followed a seasoned hunter who helped an FBI agent investigate the killing of a young woman living on a Wyoming Native American reservation. The sequel also takes place on the Wind River resevation, where a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. Chip Hanson (Martin Sensmeier, reprising his “Wind River” role), a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, is recruited by the FBI to work on the case. He soon finds himself in the middle of a conflict between the law, a vigilante and the reservation he calls home.

Producers are Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing for Thunder Road Pictures. Executive producers include Castle Rock’s Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard and Hernan Narea.

Filming is underway in Calgary.

