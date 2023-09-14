Lakers Get Ambushed by Angry Celtics Fans in ‘Winning Time’ Season 2 Finale Sneak Peak (Exclusive Video)

The season finale of “Winning Time” Season 2 will see the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird comes to a head at the 1984 NBA Finals.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, the Lakers are celebrating their win for Game 1 of the championship. But as they are getting ready to leave, their bus is immediately ambushed by angry Celtics fans.

In addition to the game, the episode follows Lakers owner Jerry Buss as he fends off a potentially life-altering lawsuit. Meanwhile, Claire Rothman faces the possibility of yet another bankruptcy and Jeanie Buss questions her place in professional sports.

“Winning Time” stars Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, John. C Reilly, Hadley Robinson, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Sean Patrick Small, Michael Chiklis, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs and Rob Morgan.

The series is executive produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries, showrunner, writer, and co-creator Max Borenstein, writer and co-creator Jim Hecht, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Scott Stephens, Rodney Barnes and Jason Shuman.

“Winning Time” airs on HBO and streams on Max on Sunday evenings. Check out the clip in the video above.