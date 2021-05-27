“Without Remorse,” the Tom Clancy spy film starring Michael B. Jordan, was viewed for 760 million minutes in the week of April 26, leading Nielsen’s list of the top streaming movies during its online debut.

The Amazon title was not just the most viewed movie of the week that ran between April 26 through May 2, but it also had the fourth most minutes viewed for any title for the week, including television, lagging behind only Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “NCIS” on Netflix.

“Without Remorse” also beat out another new film to debut that week, Netflix’s animated “Mitchells vs. the Machines,” which was viewed for 516 million minutes and placed ninth among streaming titles, and “Things Heard and Seen,” a horror film with Amanda Seyfried that logged 434 million minutes. All three titles pushed down the prior week’s No. 1 film “Stowaway” to No. 4, which logged another 271 million minutes viewed on Netflix in its second week on streaming.

The 760 million for “Without Remorse” is impressive, and it isn’t always that an Amazon Prime Video title beats out standbys on Netflix or Disney+. But it did fall short of the enormous debut for the Melissa McCarthy film “Thunder Force,” which in its first week on Netflix at the start of April was viewed for 950 million minutes. “Thunder Force” wound up at No. 8 on this week’s list with another 131 million minutes.

Nielsen currently tracks content ratings for Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Hulu. See more data from Nielsen’s weekly SVOD figures for the week of April 26 here.

“Without Remorse” is directed by Stefano Sollima and is based on a novel by Tom Clancy with a script by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Michael B. Jordan stars as the iconic spy John Kelly alongside a cast including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell and Guy Pearce. The film debuted on April 30.