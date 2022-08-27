A Wiz Khalifa concert held on Friday in Indiana was ended prematurely following a reported disturbance possibly involving a firearm. Security staff prompted attendees to exit, which resulted in a mass exodus that left three with minor injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, in Section 5 of the lawn.

“Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot,” the police statement continued. “The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened. Subsequently, the venue patrons self-evacuated.”

Law enforcement then “deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area,” but no weapons were turned up in the search. The three individuals who reported minor injuries were transported to area hospitals.

According to the local paper, there was chaos at the scene as concertgoers — many of them young people — fled in tears and a panic, scaling fences and fearful about a potential shooting.

The Ruoff Music Center is an outdoor amphitheater owned and operated by Live Nation Entertainment and has a capacity of roughly 25,000 people, including lawn and ticketed seating. Khalifa was about 45 minutes into his show as part of the Vinyl Verse co-headlining tour with fellow rapper Logic, and his set was the last of the night. Fedd the God and 24kGoldn performed earlier in the concert, per the Indianapolis Star.