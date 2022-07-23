Kid Cudi stormed off the stage at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on Friday night after concertgoers continuously threw items at him during his performance.

Footage shared on social media shows what appears to be a water bottle fly onstage and hit the rapper in the face, which prompts him to immediately pause the show and threaten to leave the stage if the audience doesn’t settle down.

“I will f—ing leave,” he said, his voice intensifiying with each sentence. “If I get hit with one more f—ing thing — if I see one more f—ing thing on this f—ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f— with me.”

Immediately, another water bottle launches toward the stage, which leads Cudi to drop the microphone and walk off stage. You can watch both videos below.

They hit Cudi's face with a bottle…

In the video of Cudi walking off stage, the crowd can be heard chanting “Kanye.” Cudi was chosen to replace Kanye West at Rolling Loud after the “Donda” rapper pulled out of the festival less than a week before his scheduled performance.

West still made an appearance at the festival though, performing onstage with Lil Durk. He performed part of his track “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” — which fans were quick to point out contains vocals from Cudi as well.

The two rappers had a public falling out earlier this year after West called Cudi out in a since-deleted Instagram post for being friends with Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In response, Cudi called West a “dinosaur” and wrote on Twitter: “God opens the door so the wrong people can exit ur life.”