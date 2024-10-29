‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Drop?

What does life look like for Justin and Alex Russo now? Well, fans are going to find out in “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

The new series, premiering on Disney Channel on Tuesday night, is a continuation of the original “Wizards of Waverly Place,” this time focusing on grown-up Justin (David Henrie) and his own family.

Don’t worry, Alex (Selena Gomez) is still around to cause trouble for him, and you’ll see her in the first episode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When does it premiere?

The series premieres on Tuesday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel.

Is “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” streaming?

Not right away, but you won’t have to wait very long at all. After its premiere on Disney Channel on Tuesday, you’ll be able to stream the series on Disney+ on Wednesday.

When do new episodes come out?

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” will kick off its season with a two-episode premiere on Disney Channel. But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait for a weekly release. When the show hits Disney+ on Wednesday, you’ll be able to binge the first nine episodes of the season.

According to TVLine, the first season of the show will have 21 episodes in total. It’s unclear what the rollout plan is for the remainder of the season, as of this writing. We’ll keep you posted!

Are the original “Wizards of Waverly Place” stars returning?

Many of them are, yes. David Henrie, who played Justin Russo, is at the center of the series, living life with his family and training a new wizard. Selena Gomez appears in the first episode, but don’t expect her much beyond that. She’s pretty busy! (Don’t worry, she’s an executive producer on the whole series).

It was also announced before the series premiere that David DeLuise, who played the Russo family patriarch Jerry in the original series, would return as well. Plus, Henrie says fans should be ready for more returners.

“I want absolutely everyone to come back from the original show, all your favorite characters,” he told TheWrap. “I want them all to come back. I want them to come back, though, in the right way. I don’t want it to just be an obligatory like, “Hey, here’s so-and-so, and they pop right out. I want them to contribute. I want it to be meaningful.”

What is the sequel series about?

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” centers on a now-adult Justin and his family, who have no idea wizards exist, despite his history. But, when Alex shows up with a young wizard who desperately needs a teacher, all that changes. As it turns out, that young wizard kind of holds the safety and security of the wizard world in her future.

Watch the trailer