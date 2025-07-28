WME Names Max Eisenbud to Lead Sports Client Representation

Max Eisenbud is set to lead WME Sports’ client representation business, overseeing the agency across tennis, golf, action sports and sports content.

The executive most recently served as head of clients for IMG Tennis, which he will continue to lead and represents six of the world’s top 10 ranked male tennis players and six of the top 10 ranked female players. IMG Tennis clients include active players such as Grand Slam champions Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, icons Serena Williams, John McEnroe and Andy Murray, as well as American standouts Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Eisenbud, who started his career with IMG in 2000, would go on to build commercial portfolios for major champions Maria Sharapova and Li Na, regularly placing them amongst the highest-paid athletes in the world.

“There are few individuals like Max Eisenbud – an agent and a leader who is passionate, creative, and one of the hardest working people in our business. Over the past 25 years he has developed some of the world’s top tennis players and transformed IMG Tennis into the undisputed leader,” WME Group Co-Chairman Christian Muirhead said in a statement. “Max is a natural fit to lead WME Sports into the future where we will continue to invest and grow under Max’s leadership.”

Rounding out the WME Sports leadership team will be Lee White, who leads the sports content group; Josh Levy, who leads the agency’s sports broadcast group; Mike Zavodsky, who will run the property solutions business focused on brand partnerships across leagues and properties; Jason Horrell who continues to lead the gold division; and Mark Ervin who will continue to helm the action and Olympic sports division.

In March, WME parent Endeavor Group Holdings closed its $25 billion take-private deal with Silver Lake. Following the deal, Ari Emanuel moved from CEO to executive chairman of the newly named WME Group, while Mark Shapiro serves as president and managing partner.

Meanwhile, Patrick Whitesell launched WIN Sports Group, which includes WME Sports’ football division and senior team. The Silver Lake-backed media company has also taken a minority stake in Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.