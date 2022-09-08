WME announced Thursday that executives Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead will replace Lloyd Braun as co-chairmen.

Braun will exit the role he served for three years at the end of 2022.

“I would like to thank Lloyd for his leadership over these past three years, navigating WME through the pandemic and setting the agency on course for its best financial year on record,” said Mark Shapiro, president of WME’s parent company Endeavor. “Lloyd has left an indelible mark on WME and laid a strong foundation for the future.”

Weitz, who first joined the talent agency in 1997, became a WME partner and head of its television packaging department in 2002. He previously worked at InterTalent Agency and ICM.

“WME is home to me, and I’m thrilled to carry on its century-long history and help set the course for its next 100 years. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists, agents, and industry executives for over 25 years,” said Weitz of the appointment. “I’m humbled to have this incredible opportunity to expand on those relationships and introduce new ones, while working with Ari Greenburg, Dan Limerick, and the entire management team to create further value for our clients.”

WME partner Muirhead has served as Endeavor’s COO since 2014 and has been with the agency for 18 years. Following Endeavor and WME’s 2009 merger, he was promoted from communication lead to head of communications. Muirhead came to WME from Warner Bros., where he worked in international publicity.

“Having started my journey at WME, I’ve had a front row seat to the evolution of the entertainment business and the growing influence of talent in shaping it,” said Muirhead. “I look forward to leveraging the full scale and depth of Endeavor’s network on our clients’ behalf, forging connections and creating opportunities to help them build industry-leading brands and businesses.”

Added Shapiro of the incoming co-chairmen: “The appointment of Richard and Christian marks a truly transformative day for WME, which continues to be the inspirational core of Endeavor. I’ve seen first-hand their innate ability to lead, to build meaningful relationships, and to leverage the broader Endeavor network in service to our clients’ aspirations. Coupled with their deep understanding of the entertainment landscape, I can say with certainty that there are no better or more complementary individuals to now lead the agency.”