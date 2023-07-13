WME Signs Seedphrase, DJ and Owner of ‘Rarest CryptoPunk’ NFT (Exclusive)

Talent agency WME has signed DJ and digital art collector Daniel Maegaard, aka Seedphrase, for “opportunities with digital art, music and fashion.” As an entrepreneur with hands in the fine art and high fashion scenes, Seedphrase is signing with WME to expand his brand’s reach.

“Signing to WME is a huge opportunity to expand the Seedphrase brand through partnerships in luxury fashion, music and fine art,” said Seedphrase. “With the support of their incredible team, I hope to create deeper connections across multiple industries, and within my growing community, as we push the boundaries of digital identity and modern-day IP usage.”

Seedphrase is the owner of the “the Mona Lisa of NFTs,” otherwise known as the rarest CryptoPunk in its respective collection due to its high number of distinctive attributes. This piece of digital art has been adopted as a full-on persona by Seedphrase, with the DJ turning its design into a wearable helmet that serves as a standout aesthetic touch for his brand.

Beyond DJing and performing at events alongside notable talent such as Steve Aoki and Diplo, Seedphrase is also an investor in startups and a dedicated collector of digital art.

This signing represents the growing prominence of the Web3 scene, as more and more notable figures experiment with digital assets and how they translate to value in the real world. Seedphrase is far from the only person in the music scene taking non-fungible tokens to the public’s attention; artists such as The Chainsmokers have employed NFT schemes to boost fan engagement (offering up album interest to NFT holders).

While the long-term value of NFTs and digital art has yet to be proven beyond doubt, many see it as a new frontier to be capitalized on and developed. You can check out Seedphrase on Twitter to see his insights and thoughts about the Web3 and NFT scenes as they continue to develop. He also has an Instagram account.

Seedphrase has and will continue to be managed by Three Six Zero.