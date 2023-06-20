Women in Film will commemorate the nonprofit organization’s 50th anniversary with a screening series spotlighting pivotal television or feature films made by women in the last half century.

The screening series, which will celebrate women and people of underrepresented genders working in front of and behind the camera, will kick off with a screening of “Norma Rae,” taking place on Friday, June 29, at Vidiots in Los Angeles.

Following the screening, Sally Field, the star of the 1979 classic, and producers Tamara Asseyev and Alexandra Rose will participate in a panel discussion on the film’s sustained impact throughout the years. WIF board member and actress, writer and director Lake Bell, who also serves as the chair of WIF’s 50th anniversary committee, has been selected to moderate the conversation.

“WIF has been working tirelessly for the last fifty years to increase representation and parity for women in Hollywood,” WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement about the screening series. “We can think of no greater way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than to shine a light on amazing collaborations between women in our industry over the past five decades.”

As the organization, which focuses its mission on dismantling gender-based bias in the entertainment industry, honors its 50th anniversary, the series will feature a television show or film per decade.

“We’re excited to launch this series with the trailblazing Sally Field and ‘Norma Rae,’ a film that resonates with both the moment of its era and our current times,” Bell said in a statement.

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, the organization works to achieve gender equity in Hollywood and beyond through advocacy, career programs and research efforts. The organization’s 50th Anniversary presented by Johnnie Walker with support from Max Mara, WIF’s official partner.