Late Night Women TV Hosts

Samantha Bee, Wanda Sykes, Joan Rivers, Chelsea Handler

‘Someday It Won’t Seem So Weird': Why Don’t More Women Host Late-Night TV?

by | August 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Samantha Bee’s ”Full Frontal“ was canceled after seven seasons, but most late-night shows hosted by women have much shorter life spans

Joan Rivers, Whoopi Goldberg, Wanda Sykes, Mo’Nique, Robin Thede — each name is another note in the long, sad dirge of canceled female late-night talk show hosts. And now, as of last month, add Samantha Bee to that sorry list. TBS nixed her show, “Full Frontal,” after seven seasons, as ratings dwindled to just 2.9 million viewers a night in 2021. Her exit leaves only two women left hosting late-night shows: Amber Ruffin on Peacock and Ziwe on HBO.

All of which raises an obvious question: Does the industry have a built-in bias against women? While late-night has chewed up and spit out a number of shows hosted by men — including Chevy Chase, whose show famously ended after only five weeks — the industry seems to be particularly difficult for women to break into and even harder to survive.

Sharon Knolle

