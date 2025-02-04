The Women of ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 Step Into Their Power on the Netflix Action Series

The return of “The Night Agent” introduced several new women to the Netflix hit.

While Luciane Buchanan stunned in her expected return as Rose Larkin, new faces joined the show, making them instant fan favorites. The women of “The Night Agent” detailed their experience on the action series in a new featurette video.

Brittany Snow joined the cast as Alice, a special agent mentor to Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), for her first action role.

“I’ve always wanted to do action,” Snow said. “What was really cool to get to play with was Alice is very calm and collected in these dangerous situations.”

Ana Lily Amirpour directed episodes five and six of the series. Taking on this series gave her the opportunity to mess around in a new landscape and playground, she said.

“I fell in love with the actors,” she said. “They come with that special essence that is them, and then you are so lucky that you get to put the camera on them and put them in the frame.”

Two new characters that became fan favorites were Catherine (Amanda Warren) and Noor (Arienne Mandi). These two brought a fresh drive and heart to the show that audiences fell in love with. The actresses discussed how their strong female characters fit into the Netflix hit.

“Noor is obviously not a spy, she’s just a regular person doing CIA type work to get her family out,” Mandi said. Noor puts her family above everything and would do anything to see them to safety.

Warren discussed how the evolution of Rose and Peter’s relationship in Season 2 brings depth to the series.

“I really love the storyline between Peter and Rose and where they stand in their new dynamic,” she said. “And them getting to see a few new faces.”

Watch the featurette in full here:

“The Night Agent” Season 2 follows Peter Sutherland as he navigates his new position as a night agent. He must focus on his mission, while also saving his failing relationship.

“The Night Agent” Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.