James Gunn cleared the air on Wonder Woman casting rumors after DC fans shared theories that Adria Arjona is set to play the super-powered heroine, a rumor that sparked up after some noticed the filmmaker and DC Studios co-head follows the actress on social media.

“I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn shared in an interview with Extra. At the time, he was questioned how much of his following choices on social media are connected to whom he casts in his films.

“She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way,” Gunn added.

“But she was in a movie that I made seven years ago,” Gunn said, referencing his 2016 film “The Belko Experiment. “We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her. People just notice these things all the time.”

Back in June, Gunn announced that a new “Wonder Woman” film is “being written right now” alongside an already-announced HBO series “Paradise Island,” which will focus on the superhero’s homeland of Themyscira and which Gunn says development is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

The last iteration of Wonder Woman made her big screen debut in 2017 with Gal Gadot playing her in an origin tale that sees Diana Prince leave her idyllic home with American pilot Steve Trevor to join the fight in World War I. Gadot later appeared in “Justice League” — both the 2017 theatrical release and the 2021 Zack Snyder director’s cut — as well as the direct 2020 sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.” She also had a cameo in “The Flash” in 2023.

A potential new “Wonder Woman” film, which would see a new actress take the role, is one of several that is in the works for the first chapter of the new DC Universe, which is titled “Gods and Monsters.”

So far, the films slated for this first chapter include “Superman,” which comes out July 11; “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” out in June 2026; and “Clayface,” based on the shapeshifting Batman villain, which will come out September 2026.