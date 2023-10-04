Derek Hough continues his reign as one of the lords of the dance, scoring three nominations for the just-unveiled World Choreography Awards (sister Julianne Hough also makes a showing this year).

His nominations include ABC’s “Step Into…the Movies” special as well as their long-running “Dancing with the Stars,” and also Hough’s work on the music video for Michael Bublé’s “Higher.” However, married choreographers Phillip and Makenzie Chbeeb, also scored three noms each, including one with Hough for the “Higher” video, as well as for the “Zed Ramadan” TV commercial and ABC’s recent “Beauty and The Beast” anniversary special.

Jamal Sims, nominated for three Emmys this year in the choreography categories for his various projects—including Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies“—garnered two nods, including his work on Netflix’s “13 the Musical” and the live “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Familiar faces also include director-choreographer Adam Shankman for Disney+’s sequel “Disenchanted,” 2022 “Savage X Fenty” Emmy winner Parris Goebel, and longtime “Dancing with the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance” mainstays Mark Ballas and Chloe Arnold, respectively.

Below is a full list of nominees for the 2023 World Choreography Awards, to be held in L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Avalon Hollywood.

MOTION PICTURE

Chloe Arnold – “Spirited”

Dondraico Johnson – “Zombies 3”

Jamal Sims, Associate Choreographer Nicky Andersen – “13 the Musical”

Adam Shankman, Associate Choreographers KC Monnie and Haylee Roderick –”Disenchanted”

Ellen Kane, Associate Choreographers Jonathon Goddard and Lisa Welham – “Matilda the Musical”

TELEVISION AWARD SHOW/SPECIAL

Parris Goebel – “Savage X Fenty”

Kyle Hanagami – “Eurovision,” “Chanel”

Phillip & Makenzie Chbeeb – “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”, “Rose Petal”

Jamal Sims, Associate Choreographer, Kai MarJnez – “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl”

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Christopher Scott – “Step Into…the Movies,” “Singin’ in the Rain”

TELEVISION REALITY SHOW/COMPETITION

Nadim Cherfan – “Americas Got Talent,” Mayyas

Mark Ballas – “Dancing with the Stars,” “Glimpse of Us”

Jason Gilkison – “Strictly Come Dancing,” Meet Our New Pros

Derek Hough – “Dancing with the Stars,” Michael Bublé, “Higher”

Elizabeth Petrin and Mandy Korpinen – “So You Think You Can Dance,” “The Chain”

TELEVISION EPISODIC

Christian Vincent – “The Porter”

Nastya Yurasova – “Life on Call”

Rhapsody James – “Homecoming”

Sara Silkin – “Love Death + Robots”

John Heginbotham – “The Umbrella Academy”

COMMERCIALS

Robert Vail – “Sony”

Joe Brown – “Panasonic”

Priscila Reed – “Patron Tequila”

Jason Gilkison – “Strictly Come Dancing”

Phillip & Makenzie Chbeeb – “Zed Ramadan”

MUSIC VIDEO

Matt Steffanina – Acraze, “Believe”

Alex Chung – Tauren Wells, “Fake It”

Tessandra Chavez – Delaney Jane, “Lovesick Lullaby”

Monika Felice Smith – Panic! At The Disco, “Sad Clown”

Chase Haley Bowden, Phillip & Mackenzie Chbeeb, Derek Hough – Michael Bublé, “Higher”

DIGITAL CONTENT

Kinjaz – “Nike Air Sesh”

James Kinney – “The Game”

Shannon Lewis – “Don’t Go”

Marissa Heart – AleXa, “Wonderland”

Brian Friedman – Applebee’s, “Date Night”

DIGITAL CONTENT INDEPENDENT

Jaci Royal – “Heaven”

Dmitry Kiman – “Inside”

JA Collective – “Ahead Behind”

Lombard Twins – “One Man Woman”

Abbygale Chung – “Never Odd or Even”