‘X-Men ’97’ Creator Fired Ahead of Disney+ Show’s Debut

“X-Men ’97” creator Beau DeMayo has been fired by Marvel Studios ahead of the Disney+ series’ debut on March 20.

The move comes after the writer-producer, who previously wrote on the Oscar Isaac-led series “Moon Knight” as well as early drafts of the upcoming film “Blade,” completed writing duties on Season 2 of the animated revival.

DeMayo will not attend the show’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. He has also deleted his Instagram account, where he’d been previewing artwork for the series and answering fan questions.

A spokesperson for Marvel declined to comment, while representatives for DeMayo did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

“X-Men ’97” will pick up where the 1990s classic left off, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” returning. Some will reprise their original roles, while others will step into entirely new roles.

Returning cast members include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court. New cast members include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett and AJ LoCascio.

In addition to his work at Marvel, DeMayo’s other credits include “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Netflix’s live-action “The Witcher” starring Henry Cavill, the animated film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” and two animated “League of Legends” shorts, “Absolution” and “Before Dawn.”

News of DeMayo’s firing was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.