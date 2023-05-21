Anthony Keyvan agrees with Kitty’s description of Q, his character in Netflix’s “XO, Kitty” as having a “heart of gold,” adding that he thinks Q would be a “bros before hoes” kind of guy when it comes to some drama at the end of the show.

Q is one of Dae’s (Minyeong Choi) best friends and roommates at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), where Kitty’s mom studied abroad for her junior year of high school. Kitty (Anna Cathcart), who first appeared in the film adaptation of Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018), sets off on her own adventures to KISS in the spinoff show “XO, Kitty” for two reasons: her mom went there and she’s dating Dae long-distance. Kitty eventually wins over Q, and she even sets him up with French and Greek student Florian (Théo Augier Bonaventure) with her matchmaking skills. Unfortunately, Florian cheats on finals because he let his grades slip when he started dating Q, and his cheating lands him at the top of the class, which Dae normally occupies. If Dae loses his top spot, he loses his room and board scholarship.

“I would like to think that Q is a bros before hoes kind of guy, the kind of person that puts his friends first. Q is a very genuine kid and wants the best for the people around him, but sometimes that can hinder him as well,” Keyvan told TheWrap. “I hope to see Q take the stand for his best friend.”

Anthony Keyvan and Théo Augier Bonaventure as Q and Florian in “XO, Kitty” (Netflix)

As for the romance with Florian, Keyvan thinks Q could do better.

“And if that love story is to be continued, then I’d like to see that as well, but honestly I think Q deserves to be that best friend for his best friend and maybe find another love story in the future,” he said.

Q’s Iranian and Filipino descent matches Keyvan’s. He does have a full name, which has yet to be revealed.

“When I got the audition, it just said ‘Q’ on the breakdown. So I was like, ‘I wonder what his full name is gonna be.’ We were kind of like workshopping it as we were filming because I really wanted to solidify more of an identity for him, and what was really important to me too was I wanted to play a character that was similar to my background,” Keyvan said “I was comfortable with them choosing any last name that would fit either background, either side of my heritage, and we landed on — I don’t know if I can say it. It is a Persian last name. My character is half Filipino, half Iranian, just like me. So it will be an Iranian last name. And the first name might surprise you a little bit, but it’s a cute name.”

Early on in the show when Dae has to fake date Yuri Han (Gina Kim), Q reminds Dae that the love of his life came all the way across the country to be with him, and not to screw it up. His wisdom extends to his friendship with Kitty as well.

“If there was an angel and a devil and Kitty’s shoulders, [Q] would be the angel. What’s funny is I never met Anna before doing the show besides doing like one chemistry read prior to signing my contract and getting out there so I didn’t know her very well,” Keyvan told TheWrap. “It was kind of a nerve-wracking experience going into something not knowing anybody, but that’s kind of what every project is. Sometimes you get lucky and there’s some familiar faces, but that wasn’t the case. It could not have been a better on-screen and off-screen friendship. Anna was so much fun to work with and we all stayed in the same hotel.”

Kitty’s time in Korea changes something in everyone’s lives, which becomes apparent in the wide-open ending.

“I think the biggest lesson Q learns is how to take risks. I think Kitty is a great person for him because she kind of pushes his boundaries and gets him to get out of his comfort zone,” Keyvan said. “I think over the course of the season we see him exit his shell and get more comfortable in his own skin.”

Along with the rest of the stars, Keyvan loved the chaotic ending.

“The ending is very wild, and I think the writers are smart to leave it open-ended that way,” he said. “I know that we would all love to continue the story if we’re given the chance, but I can’t confirm or deny anything. We all have to see how everything plays out. Fingers crossed. I would love to do another season.”

All episodes of “XO, Kitty” are now streaming on Netflix.”