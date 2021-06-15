Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes

Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes (Courtesy of Rolf Smith)

Hotel Rooms May Still Be Scarce at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival, but There Are Plenty of Yacht Berths

by | June 15, 2021 @ 4:05 PM

Expect only 25% of the usual number of big boats docking at the annual fest, one broker says

The annual Cannes Film Festival, canceled last year due to COVID and moved back from May to July 6-17 this year for the same reason, is causing massive rescheduling headaches for hotels and other businesses in the south of France.

Uncertainties and angst surrounding international travel are expected to result in much smaller attendance than the record 12,527 people who flocked to the 2019 festival. And since the festival has shifted from May to the height of the summer high season, there’s a strain to find lodging — especially with the temporary closure of the iconic, 343-room Carlton Hotel in Cannes for renovation (until 2023). (Big spenders can still grab the last available single room at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in nearby Antibes for $2,152 a night, according to a recent listing on hotels.com.)

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

