‘Yellowjackets’ Star Samantha Hanratty Bursts Into Tears Over Final Season News: ‘In a Mourning Process’ | Video

It’s not just “Yellowjackets” fans who are gutted by the news that Season 4 of the thriller drama will be its last.

Samantha Hanratty, who plays teenage Misty Quigley in the Paramount+/Showtime series, captured her candid reaction upon learning “Yellowjackets” would be wrapping up its run. The actress uploaded the raw moment to her TikTok on Friday — which saw her bursting into tears as she and the rest of the cast discovered the fate of their show.

“So, as you can see, we just got the news and it looks like all of you did too. This is gonna be the final season of ‘Yellowjackets,’” Hanratty noted in a voiceover as she fought back tears. “And I don’t really know how to take it in. Clearly, I’m very emotional and I know all good things must come to an end.”

As she went on, Hanratty shared she was feeling “extremely, extremely grateful to have been a part of this show.”

She added, “I’m kind of in a mourning process at the idea that it’s gonna be over. But, I just want tell you all how incredibly grateful I am for this show. For the opportunity. For this incredible fan base. And I promise you we are going to make this last season so incredibly amazing and I’m so excited to start working on it.”

Word of “Yellowjackets’” end broke Friday evening, when showrunners and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson released a statement confirming Season 4 would be the mystery’s last.

“We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen,” they noted in their statement. “Telling this emotional, wild and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life.”

Before they signed off their message, Lyle and Nickerson thanked the fans, noting the show was “nothing” without them.

The showrunners concluded: “We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.”

“Yellowjackets” follows the survival story of a female high school soccer team after they become stranded in the wilderness — and how that time in the woods impacts them later on in adulthood.

The show has received love from both critics and fans following its debut in 2021. It’s been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Season 3 starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell.