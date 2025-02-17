‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Says Shauna’s New Romance Shakes Up Power Dynamics, but Is a ‘Genuine Connection’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Yellowjackets” Season 3, Episode 2.

In Season 3 Episode 2 of “Yellowjackets,” everyone is understandably afraid of Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who hasn’t bought into the wilderness mythology preached by Lottie (Courtney Eaton) or the celebratory vibe as the crash survivors finally have enough to eat.

Shauna is quick to draw a knife when she finds someone following her in the woods: Melissa (Jenna Burgess) steps forward to identify herself and promptly gets pinned to a tree with a knife against her throat. So she does something unexpected: She kisses Shauna, who is stunned at first but then kisses back.

It’s the first romantic relationship to develop within the group — Van (Liv Hewson) and Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) were already a couple before the crash — and it helps fuel the looming power shift.

Nélisse talked to TheWrap about how Melissa “embraces Shauna’s darkness” and gives her a chance to “let her guard down a little bit.”

TheWrap: Was Melissa just making a play to get on Shauna’s good side or does she genuinely like her?

Sophie Nélisse: I think Melissa sees Shauna for who she is. And I think that’s part of this genuine connection, because Melissa embraces Shauna’s darkness. Yes, she’s a bit scared of Shauna, because everyone is, but she’s also very intrigued and respects the fact that Shauna is so truly and honestly herself now.

That’s important for Shauna, because she strongly believes that no one truly would would love her and all of her colors and all of her honesty and Melissa does. That gives Shauna the opportunity to let her guard down a little bit. But I still don’t think that Shauna is in a head space where she can hold space for anyone else. I don’t think she loves herself, so I don’t think she’s able to love anyone else.

But it is kind of a strategic alliance as well.

I do think it’s genuine. But I do think that Shauna has her own agenda within that relationship, and her goal, ultimately, is to regain power of the group and gain leadership. I think she does see Melissa as sort of a pawn on her chessboard to be able to play with, in order to help manipulate others and bring all of the others in her corner.

In the first few eps, it isn’t clear if the rest of the group knows they’re together. Is that something they’re open about or are they keeping it secret?

I think the relationship is going to be pretty open. I don’t think they’re shouting it from the rooftops, but in such proximity to all of these other characters, it’s quite hard to hide. I don’t think Shauna is ashamed of it in any way. She doesn’t give a s—t truthfully about any other people’s opinions.

Shauna does have status in the group: She’s one of the few to get her own hut to herself after the cabin burns down.

Yeah, Taissa and Van share a hut but some people, like Lottie and Shauna and Natalie have their own huts. I think eventually Shauna will share hers with Melissa. There’s definitely some sort of hierarchy within the household placement.

Is Melissa safe from Shauna now?

It’s very difficult for Shauna to navigate like this. She’s so angry at the world and the only thing that’s driving her and that’s making her survive is this thirst for power. I think she’ll be willing to cut anyone in order to obtain that, Melissa included.

“Yellowjackets” releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ With Showtime and Sundays on Showtime.