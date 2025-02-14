‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Release Schedule

No matter how terrible your 2025 has been, at least you haven’t eaten your pal yet. That’s right, “Yellowjackets” is finally back for its third season, and the stakes have never ben higher.

The Showtime original follows a team of high school soccer players whose plane crashes, stranding them in the snowy northern wilderness. As they fight for their survival, they begin to descend further into madness. But is their lapse in sanity a symptom of anxiety and intense hunger or something darker? Now you’ll be able to ponder these questions once again while marveling at Melanie Lynskey’s acting chops.

Here’s everything you need to know about when you can watch new episodes of “Yellowjackets,” whether you catch them streaming or as they air on Showtime.

When do new episodes of “Yellowjackets” Season 3 air?

You have two days of the week to keep in mind depending on how you like to watch. New episodes of “Yellowjackets” will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime on Fridays at 12 a.m. ET.

Then, on Sundays, those same new episodes will premiere linearly on Showtime Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Will “Yellowjackets” Season 3 be streaming?

Not only will “Yellowjackets” be streaming; streaming is now the best way to watch this high-stakes drama — that’s where you can watch it first.

New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime on Fridays, two days ahead of their linear premiere on Showtime.

How many episodes are in “Yellowjackets” Season 3?

Altogether, there will be 10 episodes in this new season. That’s the same episode count as Season 1 and one more episode than we got for Season 2.

Here’s the episode release schedule for “Yellowjackets” Season 3:

Note: All of these dates are for the show’s premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Episode 1, “It Girl”: Friday, Feb. 14

Friday, Feb. 14 Episode 2, “Dislocation”: Friday, Feb. 14

Friday, Feb. 14 Episode 3, “Them’s the Brakes”: Friday, Feb. 21

Friday, Feb. 21 Episode 4, “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis”: Friday, Feb. 28

Friday, Feb. 28 Episode 5: Fri., March 7

Fri., March 7 Episode 6: Fri., March 14

Fri., March 14 Episode 7: Fri., March 21

Fri., March 21 Episode 8: Fri., March 28

Fri., March 28 Episode 9: Fri., April 4

Fri., April 4 Episode 10: Fri., April 11

Watch the trailer below: