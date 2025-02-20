All the Songs in the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Soundtrack So Far

Musical moments include Misty rocking out at a dive bar

Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets Season 3
Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets Season 3 (CREDIT: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Season 3 of “Yellowjackets” brings more ’90s tunes, including songs from Rancid, Bush, Cake, Fiona Apple and Bikini Kill, as well as some tracks from the ’70s and ’80s.

In one memorable scene, Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci) hits up a dive bar wearing the late Natalie (Juliette Lewis)’s favorite jacket, where she pounds several shots and listens to rock classics like The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb.”

Since both Misty and her friend Walter (Elijah Wood) are big Broadway fans, we might also expect some show tunes to pop up.

Here’s all the music from Season 3, a list we’ll be updating as new episodes drop. And, of course, that creepy main title theme is “No Return” by Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker.

Season 3.01: “It Girl”

  • “Maxwell Murder,” Rancid (1995)
  • “Morning Has Broken,” Cat Stevens (1971)
  • “Bumps,” IMUR (2017)
  • “I Think We’re Alone Now,” Tiffany (1987)
  • “Glycerine,” Bush (1994)
  • “Cherry Bomb,” The Runaways (1976)
  • “I’m Gonna Blow,” Trevor M. Simpson (2023)
  • “I Will Survive,” Cake (1996)
yellowjackets-courtney-eaton-sophie-nelisse-showtime.jpg
Season 3.02: “Dislocation”

  • “Like a Man,” Brie Stoner (2024)
  • “My Name,” Sounds of Red Bull (2022)
  • “London Guitar,” Sounds of Red Bull (2022)
  • “Criminal,” Fiona Apple (1997)
  • “Milonga de L’Espoir,” Jacques Pellarin (2008)
  • “Queen of Hearts,” Juice Newton (1981)
  • “Down Down Down,” Huw Williams ft. David Hughes (2017)
  • “Far Behind,” Candlebox” (1993)
  • “Rebel Girl,” Bikini Kill (1993)

New episodes of “Yellowjackets” will be available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime on Fridays at 12 a.m. ET. On Sundays, those same new episodes will premiere linearly on Showtime at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Yellowjackets cast Season 2
