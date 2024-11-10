‘Yellowstone’ Is Finally Back, Here’s Where You Can Watch New Episodes

“Yellowstone” is finally back.

Taylor Sheridan’s series, which last aired a new episode on Jan. 1, 2023, is the most popular show on TV. Given the lengthy time off, exacerbated by two Hollywood strikes and the prolonged tug-of-war between Sheridan and star Kevin Costner (which ultimately led to his departure), anticipation for the show is at an all-time high.

Going into the second half of season 5, there is a grab for power in the Dutton household, between Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), with Kayce (Luke Grimes) also in the mix. Rip (Cole Hauser) was headed with the herd to the 6666 ranch in Texas. And tensions were otherwise running very high. Everything is ready to explode.

But how do you actually watch the new season of “Yellowstone,” which is technically the second half of season 5 (or 5B)? Let us explain it all. Here’s when and where to watch new episodes of “Yellowstone,” live on air and streaming.

What time is the “Yellowstone” premiere?

The new episode of “Yellowstone,” technically Episode 9 of Season 5 (entitled “Desire Is All You Need”) will air at 8 pm ET on November 10. Episodes will subsequently air weekly.

Where is the “Yellowstone” premiere airing?

The show will air on the Paramount Network. Additionally, the episode will air on CBS at 10 pm ET. (This is the only episode – so far – this season that will air on the CBS network.)

Is the “Yellowstone” premiere streaming?

Yes! But not where you would think. It will stream, after it airs, on Peacock. This is due to a preexisting licensing deal between Paramount Network and Peacock that actually predates the existence of Paramount+.

Where are earlier “Yellowstone” seasons available to stream?

All five seasons of “Yellowstone” are streaming on Peacock, if you need to freshen up before the big premiere.

Where are the “Yellowstone” spinoffs available to stream?

“Yellowstone’s” spinoffs “1883” and “1923” are available on Paramount+.

Plus, other Taylor Sheridan series like “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “Lioness” (which just started its second season), “Mayor of Kingstown” (which recently concluded its third season), “Tulsa King” and the upcoming “Landman” are also available on Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. There’s a Taylor Sheridan show for every occasion!