‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Sets March Streaming Date on Peacock

The second of “Yellowstone” Season 5 will finally begin streaming in March.

Beginning Sunday, March 16, “Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock, making all then entire series available to stream on Peacock.

The streaming date comes nearly three months after “Yellowstone” concluded its fifth season, with its Season 5 finale airing on Paramount Network on Dec. 15. “Yellowstone” returned to air Season 5 Part 2 on Sunday, Nov. 10 after a nearly two-year break between the end of the first half of Season 5.

Since Season 5 Part 2 began airing in November, there has been no place to stream “Yellowstone,” unless viewers buy episodes on other streaming platforms. Despite being a Paramount Network show, “Yellowstone” has a streaming deal with Peacock, which was established prior to the creation of Paramount+.

It still remains unclear whether Season 5 is the final season of “Yellowstone” after Paramount advertised the Season 5 finale as a “special season finale event,” though the Season 5 — and potentially series — finale sealed the fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

Reports circulated in August that “Yellowstone” was in talks for a potential sixth season, despite Kevin Costner’s departure from the show, but in December, news broke that series stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser closed deals to lead a spinoff series.

The new series, which will include “Yellowstone” in its title, joins the existing “Yellowstone” spinoff series, including “1883,” which starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and “1923,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. “The Madison” is set to take place after the events of “Yellowstone” and will star Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett.

