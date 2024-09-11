‘Yellowstone’ Climbs List of Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About Ahead of Final Episodes | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is back at No. 1 for the second week, grossing over $110 million domestically in its opening weekend. “Deadpool & Wolverine” comes in at No. 2. “NFL Football” remains steady at No.

