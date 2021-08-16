Yik Yak Is Back and Millennials Are Stoked – But Terrified for the Internet

After a four-year hiatus, Yik Yak has returned, and no one was ready for that plot twist. But just because they weren’t ready doesn’t mean they aren’t living for it.

A quick refresher: Yik Yak was a bit of a meteor app, coming in hot in 2013 and fading out as quickly as it came. It was similar to Twitter, with users posting short thoughts with limited characters, except that it was wholly anonymous. It was also location-based, meaning users only saw content from other users within a certain radius. In reality, Yik Yak was a staple of the college experience for a good chunk of millennials.

📣 ICYMI: After a 4 year hiatus, Yik Yak is available in the App Store again!



💭 Anonymity, location-based, the hot feed & more — everything you used to love about Yik Yak



👋 Now available on iPhone in the US — more countries and devices coming soon!



https://t.co/2B2NCKamdV pic.twitter.com/HUAKh4elcA — Yik Yak (@YikYakApp) August 16, 2021

The app announced its return on Twitter and within minutes began trending with shocked — but admittedly worried — reactions. Given its anonymity, many found the app to be an easy way to troll and bully people.

“Yik yak said wake up motherf—ers it’s time to cyberbully,” one person tweeted. Others stuck to making memes, using popular TV moments to sum up their feelings.

yik yak said wake up motherfuckers it’s time to cyberbully https://t.co/M8ewyOwEur — 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖 𝙝𝙪𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙨 (@haabsters) August 16, 2021

Others recounted some of their own personal experiences with the app in the past.

“One time I accidentally sent an email I meant to send my dorm to the whole school to ask if anyone had a fork and it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to 146 people. Welcome back yik yak,” Broti Gupta, a writer for shows like “Speechless” and “Friends From College” posted.

One person even admitted to choosing their college based on the Yik Yak discourse.

one time I accidentally sent an email I meant to send my dorm to the whole school to ask if anyone had a fork and it's the worst thing that's ever happened to 146 people. welcome back yik yak https://t.co/fUkKHqyGJE pic.twitter.com/SId98diiOz — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) August 16, 2021

I lowkey chose my college based off the yik yak convo when i visited campuses in high school LMFAO https://t.co/Up6a8oOOKQ — thiccaroni n cheese (@ohh_livi_yuhh) August 16, 2021

It’s unclear how long Yik Yak will be around this time but for the moment, people have a lot of feelings on it. You can check out more reactions to Yik Yak’s return below.

yik yak returning was in the book of revelation probably — anja (@internetanja) August 16, 2021

everyone going to download yik yak again pic.twitter.com/teJENp6zbr — sasquatch tiddies (@transdivinity) August 16, 2021

Downloading Yik Yak again feels very exciting but also very scary. pic.twitter.com/admio5Rg5H — brenni is a rider (@brentayl) August 16, 2021

How the racists, MAGA supporters, anti-vaxers, and Kevin Durant burner accounts pulling up to the App Store to download Yik Yak pic.twitter.com/3c46G9a1XW — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) August 16, 2021

back on yik yak lmfao pic.twitter.com/vZbJI3Ph5I — dash got s-worded • they/them (@thedigitaIdash_) August 16, 2021

Yik Yak after coming back to the App Store pic.twitter.com/584TDsbX5A — steven (@th077ie) August 16, 2021