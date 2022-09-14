Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to “It Ain’t Over,” a documentary about baseball legend Yogi Berra that first premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Sean Mullin (“Amira & Sam”) directed “It Ain’t Over,” which is described as an intimate portrait about a misunderstood American icon. Berra’s granddaughter Lindsay Berra personally tells his story that aims to go beyond his catchphrases and aphorisms — or “Yogisms” — and tries to focus on how many of his on the field accomplishments were often overshadowed by his persona off the field.

Lindsay Berra also sits down with former Yankee teammates and players whom he managed, as well as writers, broadcasters and other admirers. Among those interviewed are the Berra family, Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Billy Crystal and even the late Vin Scully, among others.

“It Ain’t Over” was produced by Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Peter Sobiloff and Mike Sobiloff with Vanishing Angle and Off Media.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Berra family for entrusting me and my team with Yogi’s legacy. This film has been a true passion project for everyone involved – and we could not have imagined a better home than Sony Pictures Classics,” Mullin said.

“Inspiring and warmly humorous, Sean Mullin’s ‘It Ain’t Over’ is a sports movie unlike any other, the full rich story of Yogi Berra, one of pro baseball’s great figures, a true original. We are excited to bring this movie to audiences all over the world,” added Sony Pictures Classics.

The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media.

SPC has had a full slate at the Toronto International Film Festival, screening films like Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” “Return to Seoul,” “Living” and a documentary about Tanya Tucker.