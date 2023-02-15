Just a few days after “You” Season 4 Part 1’s cliffhanger ending, the series teased fans with a look at Part 2, which drops on Netflix next month.

The trailer sees Joe (Penn Badgley) facing a new adversary as he becomes increasingly unraveled by his own past. Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), who at the end of last season announced his mayoral candidacy, sees in Joe a kindred spirit: “a friend – someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to.”

Picking up right where Part 1 left off, Joe is still a professor living under the name Jonathan Moore in the U.K., where he found himself entangled in a group of elites being targeted by another serial killer: none other than Rhys himself.

After Joe tries to convince Rhys to change his ways with words (“This is over, right?”), he learns that it’ll take more than that to stop the killer in his tracks – without succumbing to his mind games.

“You don’t get to tell me who I am. I am not some cold-blooded psycho,” Joe says in a tense moment.

One thing’s for sure: more bodies will be hitting the ground before it all comes to a bloody end. Joe is shown digging a grave, dealing with complications concerning Season 4’s love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) and ultimately, meeting his match once again with Love (Victoria Pedretti). That’s right – at the very end of the trailer, Love, who was presumed dead at the end of Season 3, is revealed to be back.

“You” Season 4 Part 1 debuted as Netflix’s most-watched TV title, with viewers logging 92.07 million hours in its first week.

Part 2, which consists of episodes 6-10, premieres on March 9.

Watch the full trailer above.