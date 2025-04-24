‘You’ Season 5 Soundtrack: All the Songs in the Final Season

Netflix’s series ends with one more next-level song list

A man and a woman share an intense, intimate moment, holding each other closely and gazing into each other's eyes. The woman's arms are wrapped around the man's neck, her fingers adorned with rings, while the soft sunlight filtering through the background gives the scene a dreamy, romantic glow. Their expressions are filled with emotion, suggesting both connection and complexity in their relationship.
Penn Badgley and Madeline Brewer in "You" Season 5 (Netflix)

From Michelle Branch’s cover of “Creep” in Season 2 to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” in the Season 4 finale, “You” has always had great needle drops. From season to season, song to song, Netflix’s romantic thriller series always goes big with its tracklist and the Season 5 soundtrack is no different.

How packed is the “You” Season 5 soundtrack? Well, there’s another Taylor Swift song, a huge Olivia Rodrigo hit, one of Elton John’s most beloved classics and many, many more, including tunes from Chappell Roan, Hozier, Charli XCX, Sade, Mitski and Nat King Cole. The list, truly, goes on. So here’s an episode-by-episode guide to all the songs in “You” Season 5.

Episode 1

  • “Too Sweet” by Hozier
  • “One Night / All Night” by Justice/Tame Impala
  • “If You Don’t Want My Love” by Jalen Ngonda
  • “Your Love Is King” by Sade
  • “Punika” by Delv!s
  • “Burn My Bridges Behind Me” by Bob Crawford
  • “Los Highway” by Hank Williams

Episode 2

  • “On the Run” by Glass Animals
  • “The Terrace” by The Wayne Wilentz Quartet
  • “Take It Off (Explicit)” by FISHER & Aatig

Episode 3

  • “Night Drive” by Rob Simonsen

Episode 4

  • “Washing Machine Heart” by Mitski
  • “Pink Roses” by She She She
  • “The Villain You Need” by Drager
  • “Over Here” by Mk.Gee
  • “Push N Shuv” by Lava La Rue
  • “Try” by Nifuler Yanya

Episode 5

  • “Who What Where When & Why” by APM
  • “Dreams From Bunker Hill” by Cigarettes After Sex
  • “Fiction” by The xx

Episode 6

  • “Boys” by Charli XCX
  • “How’s My Honey” by Delacey & Valley Boy
  • “Unreliable Witness” by Sarah Reynolds
  • “Weak in Your Light” by Nation of Language

Episode 7

  • “Starburster” by Fontaines DC
  • “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole

Episode 8

  • “Teething” by Domino Kirke

Episode 9

  • “Picture You” by Chapell Roan
  • “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

Episode 10

  • “Once Upon a Poolside” by The National ft. Sufjan Stevens
  • “Bye Bye Love (Original Recording)” by The Everly Brothers
  • “Guilty as Sin” by Taylor Swift
  • “Crazy Love” by Van Morrison
  • “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish
  • “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John
  • “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” by Thom Yorke ft. Radiohead

All five seasons of “You” are now available to stream on Netflix.

A man with wavy dark hair and a serious expression stands partially in shadow, looking over his shoulder with a wary, alert gaze. He wears a dark collared shirt, and light from nearby window blinds casts dramatic lines across his face and chest. The atmosphere is tense and suspenseful, suggesting a moment of secrecy or danger.
