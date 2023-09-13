Star Wars: Where You’ve Seen the Young ‘Ahsoka’ Actress Before

“Ahsoka” has been climbing its way up the streaming charts since its August debut.

On Tuesday, Disney+ streamed the Star Wars series midseason episode, which expanded on Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) reunion with her former Jedi master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

The episode, titled “Shadow Warrior” also introduced a young Ahsoka, played by teen actor Ariana Greenblatt. If Greenblatt looks familiar underneath all that makeup and prosthetics, it’s because she appeared in two other major projects this year.

Read on to find more about her “Ahsoka” appearance and career.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 5 of “Ahsoka” entitled “Shadow Warrior.”

Who does Ariana Greenblatt portray in “Ahsoka”?

After falling into the ocean after a duel with Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka finds herself in the World Between Worlds, a limbo-like place between life and death.

There she encounters her former master Anakin Skywalker, who reveals he’s been watching her through The Force and challenges her to a duel.

During their fight, Ahsoka is transported back in time to the Clone Wars and she is Anakin’s young padawan, affectionately called “Snips.” Greenblatt portrays the younger Ahsoka in the flashback scenes and even has her own lightsaber duel.

What shows and films has Ariana Greenblatt starred in?

If Greenblatt looks familiar, it’s because she also starred in the biggest blockbuster of the year, “Barbie.” In the film, Greenblatt plays Sasha, the daughter of Mattel employee Gloria (America Fererra). Sasha is a major character who assists Barbie in “the real world.”

Prior to Barbie, Greenblatt also starred in “65,” the science fiction film with Adam Driver. She portrays Koa, the only other survivor of a spaceship crash trapped on a world filled with prehistoric threats.

Despite her age, Greenblatt is already an accomplished actor, appearing as Daphne in the Disney Channel series “Stuck in the Middle.” She also memorably appeared as young Gamora opposite Josh Brolin’s Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Ahsoka” is currently streaming on Disney+.