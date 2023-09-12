The first trailer for Max’s family-friendly animated comedy “Young Love” has arrived. The 12-episode series comes from Matthew A. Cherry, the Oscar-winning creator behind the short “Hair Love,” and Sony Pictures Animation.

Set in the same universe as Cherry’s Academy Award-winning short film, “Young Love” expands the world of the Love family. The Chicago-based series stars Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, as Stephen and Issa Rae as Angela, two millennial parents raising their fearless daughter, Zuri (Brooke Monroe Conaway).

As Angela struggles to maintain a work-life balance in the wake of her battle with cancer, Stephen attempts to make a name for himself in the highly competitive music industry. Described as “heartfelt” and “comedic” in a press release, the series juggles the ups and downs of careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics.

In addition to Mescudi and Rae, the Max series stars Loretta Devine (“Dreamgirls”), Harry Lennix (“Man of Steel”), Tamar Braxton (“Being Mary Jane”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and Debra Wilson (“Monster High,” “Over the Hedge”), among others.

The series will debut its first four episodes on Sept. 21. After that, the 12-episode series will debut four episodes weekly until its conclusion on Oct. 5.

Directed by Cherry, Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith and written by Cherry, “Hair Love” debuted in 2019. It was funded by a 2017 Kickstarter campaign and follows a man who has to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. The film took home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film the year of its debut and was widely acclaimed by cirtics.

In addition to Cherry, Monica A. Young, Karen Rupert Toliver, Carl Jones, David Steward II and Carl Reed executive produce the upcoming animated comedy “Young Love.” Karen Malach also produces in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation.