Spooky season is upon us and Max is getting in on the action.

New to the streamer in September are “Annabelle” (2014), “Annabelle: Creation” (2017) and “Annabelle Comes Home” (2019), as well as “The Curse of La Llorona” (2019) — all spin-offs from “The Conjuring” universe.

Other horror entries include “It” (2017), “It: Chapter Two” (2019), eight “Friday the 13th” films (from the 1980 cult classic to 1989’s “Jason Takes Manhattan”) and six “Children of the Corn” sequels.

As previously reported, over 200 episodes of AMC Networks’ television series are coming to Max in September at no additional cost to subscribers, spreading their availability beyond AMC+. Shows that are part of the partnership include “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” Season 1; ”Dark Winds” Season 1; “Gangs of London” Seasons 1 and 2; “Fear the Walking Dead” Seasons 1-7; “Killing Eve” Seasons 1-4; “A Discovery of Witches” Seasons 1-3; and “Ride with Norman Reedus” Seasons 1-5.

If fright flicks aren’t your thing, check out “Young Love,” the new Max animated originated series that expands on “Hair Love” — the short film that introduced a Black father doing his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time. “Young Love” looks into the world of a tight-knit Chicago family as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves. Voices include Scott Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debra Wilson, and Brooke Monroe Conaway. “Young Love” premieres Sept. 21.

Sam Jay’s first HBO stand-up special also comes to the streaming service. “Sam Jay: Salute or Shoot Me” will explore the newly engaged comedian’s relationship with her future wife and the empathy that their relationship requires. It’s air date to come.

Check out the full list of everything coming to Max in September below:

September 1

42 (2013)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Anna (2019)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Class Action (1991)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night (2010)

Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dutch (1991)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firestorm (1998)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Heartburn (1986)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

MI-5 (2015)

Millennium (1989)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Ordinary Love (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Philomena (2013)

Post Grad (2009)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snitch (2013)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

September 2

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)



September 4

Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)



September 5

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)

See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)

Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)



September 6

Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)

Max (2015)



September 7

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)

Does Murder Sleep? (ID)

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)

Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)

Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)

Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)

Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)



September 8

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

September 9

Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)



September 10

FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)

Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)



September 11

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)

The Faking Dead



September 13

Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

September 14

No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)



September 15

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)

WB 100th Behind The Shield



September 16

Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)



September 17

Building Roots (HGTV)

Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)



September 18

Chico Virtual (2023)

Double Cultura (2023)

El Carrito (2023)

Keep/Delete (2023)

La Macana (2023)

Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)

Un Pequeño Corte (2023)

September 20

Naked Attraction



September 21

American Sniper (2014)

Blippi Wonders, Season 3

Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)

Young Love (Max Original)



September 22

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)

Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)

Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)



September 23

Paris Can Wait (2017)



September 24

Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)



September 25

American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)

Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)

Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)



September 26

Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)

Savior Complex (HBO Original)



September 27

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)



September 28

Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)

The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)



September 29

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)



September 30

Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)