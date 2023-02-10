young-sheldon-cbs

Joseph Apollonio as Connor and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Catapults CBS to Largest Thursday Audience of the Season for Second Week in a Row

by | February 10, 2023 @ 3:19 PM

”The Big Bang Theory“ prequel posted an average viewership of 7.7 million

“Young Sheldon” is top of the class for Thursday’s primetime programming, catapulting CBS to its largest audience of the season for a second consecutive week, per Nielsen live plus same-day ratings figures. The sixth season of the “The Big Bang Theory” prequel posts an average viewership of 7.7 million and also captured its largest fast affiliate numbers since Jan. 20, 2022.

The comedy series, which is already renewed through at least 2024 and stars Iain Armitage as the title socially awkward child-genius, also won in the 18-49 demographic, averaging 0.68. The program also easily beat the runner-up in its timeslot at 8 p.m., which was a rerun of “Law & Order” on NBC, with more than 4 million watchers.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

