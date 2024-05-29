Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ Series Finds Its Lead in Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Prime Video’s eight-episode origin story about the world’s most famous detective is inspired by Andy Lane’s acclaimed books

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Hero Fiennes-Tiffin attends the London photocall for "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" at HMS Belfast on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to star in Prime Video’s “Young Sherlock,” a new eight-episode origin story about the world’s most famous detective.

The project, which has received a series order from the tech giant’s streamer and is inspired by Andy Lane’s acclaimed book series, follows a “disgraced, raw, unfiltered and unformed” 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes who finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University that threatens his freedom.

“Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever,” the logline states.

The Bear
Read Next
'The Bear' Season 3 Trailer: Carmy Strives for Perfection and a Michelin Star | Video

“Young Sherlock,” which comes from Motive Pictures and Inspirational Entertainment, is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (“Deep State,” “Rogue”). Guy Ritchie (“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” “The Covenant,” “The Gentlemen”) serves as director and executive producer.

“In ‘Young Sherlock’ we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Ritchie said in a statement. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

Tiffin most recently starred in Ritchie’s feature “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” He will soon star in the survival thriller “Above the Below” opposite Idris Elba, which is directed by Elba and Martin Owen for Lionsgate, as well as original romantic comedy “Picture This” for Prime Video. Tiffin’s other film credits include “The Woman King,” “First Love,” “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” “The Silencing” and the “After” film franchise. 

sean-hayes
Read Next
Sean Hayes Says 'Will & Grace' Hate Mail Even Came From a Fan of the Show

In addition to Parkhill, Lane and Ritchie, Simon Kelton (“Eddie the Eagle”), Ivan Atkinson (“The Gentlemen”), Simon Maxwell (“The Woman in the Wall,” “Deep State”), Dhana Gilbert (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Colin Wilson (“The Mandalorian”) and Marc Resteghini serve as executive producers, while Harriet Creelman serves as a co-executive producer.

Physical production is running through Motive Pictures. Their other productions include “Get Millie Black” for HBO and Channel 4, “The Woman in the Wall” for Showtime and BBC, and “One Night” for Paramount+.

Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson, then partnered with Motive, Gilbert and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios. Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals with Amazon MGM Studios. 

Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk on "Under the Bridge"
Read Next
'Under the Bridge' Star Breaks Down Reena's 'Really Heavy' Beating Scene

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.