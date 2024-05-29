Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to star in Prime Video’s “Young Sherlock,” a new eight-episode origin story about the world’s most famous detective.

The project, which has received a series order from the tech giant’s streamer and is inspired by Andy Lane’s acclaimed book series, follows a “disgraced, raw, unfiltered and unformed” 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes who finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University that threatens his freedom.

“Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever,” the logline states.

“Young Sherlock,” which comes from Motive Pictures and Inspirational Entertainment, is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill (“Deep State,” “Rogue”). Guy Ritchie (“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” “The Covenant,” “The Gentlemen”) serves as director and executive producer.

“In ‘Young Sherlock’ we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Ritchie said in a statement. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

Tiffin most recently starred in Ritchie’s feature “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” He will soon star in the survival thriller “Above the Below” opposite Idris Elba, which is directed by Elba and Martin Owen for Lionsgate, as well as original romantic comedy “Picture This” for Prime Video. Tiffin’s other film credits include “The Woman King,” “First Love,” “The Loneliest Boy in the World,” “The Silencing” and the “After” film franchise.

In addition to Parkhill, Lane and Ritchie, Simon Kelton (“Eddie the Eagle”), Ivan Atkinson (“The Gentlemen”), Simon Maxwell (“The Woman in the Wall,” “Deep State”), Dhana Gilbert (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Colin Wilson (“The Mandalorian”) and Marc Resteghini serve as executive producers, while Harriet Creelman serves as a co-executive producer.

Physical production is running through Motive Pictures. Their other productions include “Get Millie Black” for HBO and Channel 4, “The Woman in the Wall” for Showtime and BBC, and “One Night” for Paramount+.

Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson, then partnered with Motive, Gilbert and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios. Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals with Amazon MGM Studios.