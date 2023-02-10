“The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses” writer Aline Brosh McKenna’s directorial debut “Your Place Or Mine” stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. A strong ensemble cast includes Steve Zahn, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro and Zoe Chao along with Wesley Kimmel. The film heads to Netflix Friday, Feb. 10.

Peter (Kutcher) lives in New York where he looks forward to change in his consulting job and love life. Debbi (Witherspoon) lives in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Kimmel), and she clings to structure and routine. The two are exact opposites, but they have been best friends for 20 years ever since they had a one-night stand that didn’t go anywhere. Peter loves “The Cars,” and the film contains quite a few of their hits.

For Debbie, McKenna wrote the film’s original song “Embers” with the film’s composer Siddhartha and Alan DeMoss, who produced and mixed the score. “Embers” appears both in a fully produced version recorded by a band McKenna found on TikTok called “Tiny Habits.” Tiny Habits also recorded an acoustic version of the song. Other pop singles back moments in Debbie’s storyline as well like Maggie Rogers’ “Light On.”

Here are all the songs in “Your Place Or Mine”: