‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who at This Chaotic Wedding?

There is a wildcard at every wedding, but in the case of “You’re Cordially Invited,” there are two. And they are played by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

Now streaming on Prime, the film directed by Nicholas Stoller centers on two families who unknowingly double book their weddings at the same small inn — an inn that can really only accommodate one wedding. For Jim (Ferrell), it is his daughter’s, and for Margot (Witherspoon), it is her sister’s. Naturally, the two immediately go insane, trying to force the other to back down.

Somehow, Ferrell and Witherspoon have never led a comedy together, but they are doing it now with a very familiar cast.

Here are the major players you need to know.