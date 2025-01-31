‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who at This Chaotic Wedding?

There is a wildcard at every wedding, but in the case of “You’re Cordially Invited,” there are two. And they are played by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.
Now streaming on Prime, the film directed by Nicholas Stoller centers on two families who unknowingly double book their weddings at the same small inn — an inn that can really only accommodate one wedding. For Jim (Ferrell), it is his daughter’s, and for Margot (Witherspoon), it is her sister’s. Naturally, the two immediately go insane, trying to force the other to back down.
Somehow, Ferrell and Witherspoon have never led a comedy together, but they are doing it now with a very familiar cast.
Here are the major players you need to know.
Jim (Will Ferrell)
Jim is Jenni’s dad, who has been raising her on his own for years since his wife’s death. He is played by comedy legend Will Ferrell, whose best-known roles include “Elf,” “Old School” and “Anchorman,” and who most recently starred in “Despicable Me 4,” featured in the documentary “Will & Harper” and cameoed in “The Boys.”
Margot (Reese Witherspoon)
Margot is planning the wedding of her little sister Neve, and happens to be a reality TV producer. She is played by “Legally Blonde” and “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon, whose recent work includes “The Morning Show,” “Your Place or Mine” and the “Sing” movies.
Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan)
Jenni is one of the brides caught in the unfortunate mess, and the daughter of Ferrell’s character. She is played by Geraldine Viswanathan, who you might recognize from “Miracle Workers,” or films like “Blockers” and “Drive-Away Dolls.”
Oliver (Stony Blyden)
Oliver is Jenni’s fiancé, who has a love of DJing. He is played by Stony Blyden, who has starred in series like “Goosebumps,” “How I Met Your Father,” “Big Shot” and “American Born Chinese.”
Neve (Meredith Hagner)
Neve is Margot’s little sister, and the other bride in this whole fiasco. Meredith Hagner plays the character, best known for starring as Portia Davenport in “Search Party” and as Liberty Ciccone in “As the World Turns.”
Dixon (Jimmy Tatro)
Dixon is Neve’s fiancé, and an exotic dancer. But, he also used to be a military medic. He is played by Jimmy Tatro, who you might recognize from “Modern Family,” “American Vandal,” “Home Economics” or “The Real Bros of Simi Valley.”
Gwyneth (Leanne Morgan)
Gwyneth is Neve and Margot’s other sister, who tends to complain a lot. She’s played by Leanne Morgan, best known for her stand-up comedy work.
Colton (Rory Scovel)
Colton is Neve, Margot and Gwyneth’s brother, and he has a bad habit of calling his wife anything but her name. He is played by Rory Scovel, who you might recognize from his role on the series “Physical,” or films like “I Feel Pretty,” “The House” and “Babylon.”
Heather (Keyla Monterroso Mejia)
Heather is Jenni’s best friend and wedding planner, but unfortunately, she is also the one largely responsible for the double booking. She is played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, who has appeared in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Abbott Elementary,” and most recently, Issa Rae’s film “One of Them Days.”
Flora (Celia Weston)
Flora is Margot and Neve’s mom, and she is pretty judgmental of her daughters. She is played by Celia Weston, best known for playing Jolene Hunnicutt in “Alice.” She is also appeared in series including “Modern Family,” “American Horror Story” and more.
Leslie (Jack McBrayer)
Leslie is the son of Scarlett, and takes over running the Palmetto Inn after his mother dies. He is played by “30 Rock” alum Jack McBrayer.
Captain Barry (Fortune Feimster)
Captain Barry is responsible for driving the boat to get people to and from the island the inn is on. Comedian Fortune Feimster plays the (very eager to help and sabotage) character.