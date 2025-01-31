Here Are All the Songs in ‘You’re Cordially Invited’

When you finish watching “You’re Cordially Invited,” odds are pretty good you will have one song in particular stuck in your head. But it is still a pretty robust soundtrack.

Now streaming on Prime Video, “You’re Cordially Invited” brings together two families who have unknowingly (and quite unintentionally) double-booked weddings on the same day. The problem is, the venue only typically hosts one wedding every weekend due to the size of the place. So, they decide to figure out how to share — but not nicely.

We will not spoil anything for you here, we are just rounding up the songs that are definitely on this movie’s wedding playlist and beyond.

You can find all the songs in “You’re Cordially Invited” below.

“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder

“Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE

“Zebra Dance” by That Chicc feat. Kali J

“Con Mis Gatas” by La Favi

“Overture and Night Waltz” from A Little Night Music (Original Broadway Cast)

“Odyssey” by Beck & Phoenix

“Shine” by Last Trip to the Moon

“Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

“Modern Girl” by Bleachers

“Lose It” by LG (Team Genius)

“Come Around and Love Me” by Jalen Ngonda

“Right Round” by Flo Rida

“Jollity” by Dorothy Ashby

“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Need to Belong” by Laura Lee

“River Road” by Jerry Kalaf

“Slow Down” by Magnus Ferrell (feat. Deacon)

“Casper Slide Part 2 20th Anniversary Edition” by DJ Casper

“Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts

“Water’s Edge” by Jerry Kalaf

“Cherry Pie” by Warrant

“Run to Me” by L.B.C. (feat. Redwood)

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

“Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band

“Islands in the Stream” performed by Will Ferrell and Geraldine Viswanathan

“Might as Well Be Me” by Céleigh Chapman

“Wish You Well” by Jade Bird

“Ain’t It a Shame” by Céleigh Chapman

“What You Did” by Hannah Jadagu

“You and Me” by Penny & The Quarters

“Only You” by Yaz

“Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx

“With Arms Wide Open” performed by Nick Jonas

“Islands in the Stream” performed by Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon

“Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups

“You’re Cordially Invited” is now streaming on Prime Video.