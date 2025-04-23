YouTube Celebrates 20 Billion Videos Uploaded for 20th Anniversary

Update: This story was updated a few hours after publishing, after a YouTube rep reached out to TheWrap and said one of the company’s stats was incorrectly stated; YouTube has had more than 20 billion videos uploaded, not 20 trillion.

YouTube on Wednesday is celebrating its 20th anniversary by sharing a handful of eye-catching stats about the Google-owned video giant, including that it has had more than 20 billion videos uploaded in its two-decade run.

That averages out to about 2.5 videos uploaded per every single person on earth. In short: That is a ton of videos.

Wednesday marks 20 years since co-founder Jawed Karim uploaded the first video to the site — a 19-second clip of him visiting the elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo in 2005. The video has been viewed more than 355 million times. A year later, in 2006, YouTube was sold to Google for $1.65 billion.

YouTube shared a few other milestone stats that stand out, including that it has more than 300 music videos that have joined the 1 Billion Views Club. Here are the five artists and videos that hit that milestone the quickest:

— Adele’s “Hello” (88 days)

— Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” (97 days)

— Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee” (97 days)

— J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” (103 days)

— Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT” (105 days)

Other YouTube stats that the company highlighted include that it has 20 million videos uploaded each day, and that last year, YouTube users averaged more than 100 million comments per day.

YouTube’s success comes as the platform has become the go-to app for users streaming content on their TVs. It is also more popular than Apple and Spotify when it comes to podcasts, and it only trails TikTok when it comes to how much time Americans spend on the app each day; the average American YouTube user spends nearly 1.5 hours per day scrolling videos.