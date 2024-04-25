YouTube Delivers $8.1 Billion in Ad Revenue During Q1, a 20% Increase

YouTube delivered nearly $8.1 billion in ad revenue during its first quarter of 2024. The company revealed the figure during Alphabet’s first earnings call of the year.

That figure is an over 20% year-over-year jump from ad revenue the division reported in 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, ad revenue for YouTube was reported to be roughly $6.7 billion. It’s also a jump from Wall Street’s predictions. Wall Street estimated that ad revenue for the division would be $7.7 billion. The actual ad revenue numbers were 5% higher than than prediction. Continuing a trend that began in the second quarter of 2023, YouTube’s advertising business in Q1 of 2024 continued to see strong spending trends from APAC-based retailers.

YouTube creation has also seen a lift. “In 2023, more people created content on YouTube than ever before,” Phillip Schindler, senior vice president and chief business officer for Google, said on Alphabet’s earnings call.

Additionally, its YouTube Partner Program has paid out “more than any other creator monetization platform,” Schindler said. In the past three years, the creator monetization platform has paid over $70 billion to creators, artists and media companies.

YouTube Shorts has seen significant growth as of late. The number of channels uploading YouTube Shorts grew 50% year over year, and the company recently hit over 3 million channels. Over the last 12 months in the United States, the monetization rate of Shorts relative to in-stream viewing doubled, “including a 10 point sequential improvement in the first quarter alone.” The offering is now also ad-supported on its mobile, table, living room and desktop versions.

Schindler noted that Shorts have served as a “long-term bet” to help YouTube respond to creator and viewer demand for short-form video.

“We’re obviously very happy with us development. The way to think about it is advertisers really only spend with us when they see a positive ROI. So you can assume that this wouldn’t be happening unless it were to work for advertisers in the short term and also in the long term,” Schindler said.

On the subscription side, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat noted that the company continues to deliver “significant growth in our subscriptions business, which drives the majority of revenue growth in this line.” That being said, the company did see a decline in subscription revenue growth during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the last quarter of 2023. This shift reflects that YouTube only had one week of its NFL Sunday Ticket subscription this quarter compared to 14 weeks last quarter.

Speaking of its sports offerings, the company emphasized that it will continue to invest in partnerships with “the most popular sports league here in the U.S. and around the globe.” But at present, YouTube does not have any news to share about expanding its live sports offerings.