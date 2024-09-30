Adele, Jack Harlow Music Videos Will Return to YouTube in SESAC Deal

The music videos for a number of top artists, including Adele, Jack Harlow and Ariana Grande, are returning to YouTube after the Google-owned video service reached a new deal with SESAC on Monday.

Some — but not all — videos for SESAC artists had been unavailable in the U.S. since Saturday, due to ongoing negotiations between the performance-rights organization and YouTube.

“We’re pleased that SESAC reconsidered our offer. We’ve reached a deal and content will come back up shortly,” a YouTube spokesperson told TheWrap.

Shortly, according to a YouTube post on X, means blocked content will be restored “over the next day or two.”

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

Over the weekend, when YT viewers went to pull up videos like “In Bloom” by Nirvana, they were instead greeted by a black screen and a notification that the content was blocked.

Other impacted artists included Bob Dylan, J. Cole, Alice in Chains, Kendrick Lamar, Fleetwood Mac, Green Day, YG and Mariah Carey, among others.

SESAC, which has been around since 1930, is an organization that collects royalties for artists and publishers, not a record label.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because earlier this year Universal artists like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga had their music pulled from TikTok. After three months, the two sides reached an agreement and the artists had their music restored to the popular app.